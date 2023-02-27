From the CDN al cloud computing. Akamai has extended its reach by offering a new platform called Akamai Connected Cloud which the company defines as “a widely distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, the safety and the delivery of content that brings applications closer together and keeps threats away”. The goal is to deliver new strategic cloud computing services to enable developers to build, run and secure workloads closer to where businesses and people connect online.

Bring computing services closer to customers

Through Connected Cloud, Akamai is actually adding core and distributed sites on the same backbone underlying that today supports its edge network, distributed at more than 4,100 locations in 135 countries.

In more detail, Akamai intends bring computing, storage, database and other services even closer to users, companies and IT centers. The intent is to ensure continuity of computing, from core to edgeenabling enterprises to more efficiently build, deploy and secure high-performance workloads that require a latency of a few milliseconds and a global reach. Different sectors from media to gaming, from SaaS to the retail world, up to the government sector are fields in which these requisites are in high demand.

“We are taking a fundamentally different approach to cloud computing, building on 25 years of experience scaling and securing of the largest companies in the world – he has declared Tom Leighton, co-founder and CEO of the company –. Akamai is building the cloud that will serve in the next decade”.

New data centers and distributed sites

Akamai is taking an important step, which it has decided to support with a series of initiatives. The first is the opening of three new data centers for cloud computing enterprise-grade in the United States and Europe. Like the 11 existing cloud computing sites, the new core sites will connect to the Akamai backbone. Operating from end of the second quarter of 2023will contain all cloud computing services acquired by Linodethe developer-friendly cloud infrastructure provider that Akamai acquired in 2022. The new sites will also become the blueprint for other 10 core sites that Akamai plans to roll out worldwide this year. To the new core sites, Akamai will add sites distributed in over 50 cities to bring the basic functionality of cloud computing into hard-to-reach locations It is currently underserved by traditional cloud service providers.

Aggressive pricing and new partner program

The company also has plans to implement a new pricing policy for egress traffic so offer significantly discounted rates compared to hyperscalers and alternative cloud providers.

A new is also planned technology partner program designed to make available to Akamai customers services based on solutions that are interoperable with the Akamai Connected Cloud. These services will be provided by partners who will pass an accurate selection processensuring they are readily available for deployment and scalability on the globally distributed platform.

Given the scope of the innovations presented, we met, Nicola Ferioli Head of Engineering Akamai Italiato get more details on this new strategic direction taken by the company.

– Who is Akamai today?

For several years, Akamai has been offering solutions for highly distributed computing. Basically, these are very light processing systems that allow you to work on a multi-distributed network such as a CDN, with tasks that must be very fast. From this model, we moved last year towards a more classical cloud computing model. We have acquired Linode, a cloud service provider with many years of experience which has allowed us to satisfy the needs of the small and medium enterprises and developers in the enterprise segment. As was later announced, we will be adding several new data centers throughout 2023, by one of which will be in Milan and, later one also in Romee various points of presence of Linode so that at the end of the year the phe Akamai computing platform is highly distributed.

– What is the strategy behind so many openings?

Akamai’s business model has always been based on one extremely distributed and redundant presence so to be physically close to the end user.

In time, Akamai has transformed into a security company and today the offer is mainly related to safety and security servicesboth at the application and infrastructure level.

Our cloud model follows the same philosophythat is, it does not expect to concentrate the processing capacity, intelligence and management of the customer’s application in a few very large data centers. Let’s go instead towards a distributed model where it is possible run workloads with a very large choice of nodes. This makes it possible handle complex applications at a distance of few milliseconds by the end user.

– What type of application can benefit from this proposal?

Any application that needs acentralized processing whose result must arrive as quickly as possible to users. For example, applications from the world of streaming video and of distribution of video content. The vast majority of streaming today delivers live and on-demand content via http and HTTPS via HLS and Dash protocols, and CDNs are used to achieve scalability. In the case of Akamai, a CDN can have thousands of points of presence worldwide.

To solve some of the classic streaming problems, they are emerging new video content delivery modelswhich may have particular characteristics such as a very low latency. In this case it is necessary to run a streaming server with particular software, perhaps owned by the operator. You may therefore have the need to don’t just use caching anymore but to activate also virtual machines in various points of presence in Italy. In that case, Akamai’s cloud computing platform can be of great help.

A similar argument applies to the video conferencewhich must pass through a centralized server. This server needs to have extremely low latency for that to happen speak and respond without delay. But if you wanted to use a platform with new protocols and custom software, you would have to install this software in a distributed way within the Italian territory with bandwidth availability to end customers. In this case, the ideal is to use a platform like that of Akamai.

– How do workload mixes affect Akamai’s cloud offering?

They can be had various drivers that make the decision which platform is most convenient to run a certain workload on. You can choose from the world‘s leading cloud providers such as Amazon web Services, Azure o Google Cloud. There are many other cloud providers, defined alternative cloudwhich are smaller and have special features and above all they offer advantages in terms of cost and ease of use.

Akamai is somewhere between these two worlds, that is, it has remarkable flexibility and ease of use. This means that with just a few clicks and new machines can be activated and managed in a very intuitive waywith a savings in training costs. Then there are the advantages related to cost, connectivity and outgoing bandwidth. However, the fundamental point is that lately we are starting to think about a multi-cloud modelor that you can have dozens of workloads to run and you can decide not to keep them all in the same cloud platform, but to use a set of multiple platforms and for each workload to follow you choose which is the optimal platform.

– How do you choose the multicloud and, above all, who chooses the multicloud?

The number of companies that are starting to think about multicloud, and therefore to use different service providers, is quite limited. Today most companies are still in a more conservative position: they are on prem or going to cloud with a hybrid approach on a single cloud. In certain markets, such as the United States and the UK, multicloud is a little more widespread, but it’s still not for everyone.

Then there are the early adopter, i.e. companies that are starting to move in this direction and set a trend. It’s about large companies that can invest in more complex solutions and that, therefore, they are able to interface with different systems and that they also have people able to operate with different environments.

It is foreseeable that non the next few years this approach will be much more widespread because those who use the multicloud can have competitive advantages as they have different tools compared to other clouds e it has more distribution as in the case of Akamai.

Then there is the segment of startup oh you particular businesses who need to go multicloud operating extreme cost optimization to put the little capital available to good use in the best possible way.

– How does Akamai differ from the competition?

Akamai is there today largest content delivery platform in the world and it is always ooriented towards the enterprise segment or towards smaller companies with a high technological contentor. Among the main features it has always had the infrastructure scalability and high connectivity. Akamai is known for the application and infrastructure security.

Another distinguishing feature is the extreme availability of bandwidth connectivity towards end users. All of our customers can count on one open relationship and are followed closely in terms of advice and implementation. In this, they play an important role technology partners.

The next step is to have an orchestration for an infrastructure that allows you to build highly distributed low-latency applications worldwide or also platforms for the management of particular APIs.