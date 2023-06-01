Cloud, services and automation: Alpitour chooses Kyndryl

Alpitour starts the digital transformation to enhance its business and chooses Horse riding to evolve the IT environment with cloud and services and automation.

The multi-year collaboration between the two companies, renewed until 2027, was recently strengthened with a series of milestones started with the migration of the midrange IT systems on Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud services and with the use of a “pay as you go” model capable of recognizing Alpitour’s business advantages in terms of flexibility, security, scalability and cost optimization.

To facilitate the consumption of the innovative cloud services managed by Kyndryl there is the automation: a dashboard integrated will in fact make available to Alpitour a catalog from which to draw new technologies, in a self-service logic, according to a defined and secure approval chain.

Digital workplace

Not only that: this phase of the project also has the goal of modernizing the employee experience of Alpitourby providing services digital workplace in a “zero touch delivery” perspective. This will minimize the manual intervention required by the user through a configuration performed directly in the factory, while the technical support will be enhanced, centralized and provided remotely.

Francesco Ciuccarelli, Chief Information & Technology Officer of Alpitour

These new milestones in our partnership with Kyndryl further strengthen the strategic alignment between the two companies. Alpitour’s growth ambitions and the need to continuously innovate its business model cannot ignore the benefits of a Cloud-type infrastructure and the efficiency of a highly automated service model. Ernesto de Ruggiero, Vice President Customer Unit North of Kyndryl Italia

Working alongside Alpitour means being able to contribute to the digital evolution of a brand that has few equals in terms of history, market positioning and growth prospects. The synergy between cloud and service automation will bring the flexibility that allows the company to govern changing business needs, projecting the infrastructure towards continuous evolution that we will continue to manage.

Alpitour now intends to continue its digital transformation journey with Kyndryl by migrating mainframe workloads to the cloud in the coming months, thus aligning this environment with the consumption of native cloud IT services.