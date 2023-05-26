CMA blocking Microsoft’s mega-merger may have identified conflict of interest – Gamereactor

There have been plenty of comments and questions about the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority blocking Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Now, the block is being questioned for its partiality, as Windows Central’s Jez Corden reports that Colin Raftery, a senior director at the CMA, used to work for the Sony-linked law firm Cleary Gottlieb.

This has led some to question whether there was any “backtracking” to the deal, and whether the CMA blocked the acquisition to do Sony a favor, if you will. The problem, however, is that Raftery hasn’t worked at a law firm in years, but in that sense the question of personal relationships and what can be gained by blocking a deal still stands out.

To add further fuel to the fire, Raftery recently spoke at an event discussing post-Brexit issues and was reportedly attended by another speaker, reportedly representing law firm RBB, which Represented Sony and Google against large Microsoft acquisitions.

Do you think there is any foul at hand?