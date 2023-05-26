Home » CMA blocking Microsoft’s mega-merger may have identified conflict of interest – Gamereactor
Technology

CMA blocking Microsoft’s mega-merger may have identified conflict of interest – Gamereactor

by admin
CMA blocking Microsoft’s mega-merger may have identified conflict of interest – Gamereactor

There have been plenty of comments and questions about the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority blocking Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Now, the block is being questioned for its partiality, as Windows Central’s Jez Corden reports that Colin Raftery, a senior director at the CMA, used to work for the Sony-linked law firm Cleary Gottlieb.

This has led some to question whether there was any “backtracking” to the deal, and whether the CMA blocked the acquisition to do Sony a favor, if you will. The problem, however, is that Raftery hasn’t worked at a law firm in years, but in that sense the question of personal relationships and what can be gained by blocking a deal still stands out.

To add further fuel to the fire, Raftery recently spoke at an event discussing post-Brexit issues and was reportedly attended by another speaker, reportedly representing law firm RBB, which Represented Sony and Google against large Microsoft acquisitions.

Do you think there is any foul at hand?

It’s a conspiracy, oops…
See also  Apple's HomePod also arrives in Italy

You may also like

Metz goes Greentech: TV manufacturer enters solar and...

Why did Sam Altman skip Italy?

LINER: ChatGPT Google Assistant & Highlighter – Combination...

Sam Altman, the inventor of Chat-GPT, speaks in...

Why did Sam Altman skip Italy?

The chief technology officer of AMD confirmed that...

Civi 3: Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a 4K...

German newspaper Handelsblatt publishes 100GB of confidential Tesla...

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release handheld and remote-operated...

Electric air pump for bikes and cars at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy