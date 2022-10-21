It seems that even the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is having a hard time judging whether Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a good thing for the gaming industry.

As a report says, the CMA has now asked the public for their opinion on the proposed acquisition to see where consumers stand on Call of Duty, a possible future Xbox exclusive franchise, Sony’s spat with the deal, and many more.

“At this point, we invite anyone, including the public, to share their views with us,” CMA said.

The report goes on to say: “If we believe that the merger may have a negative impact on competition, we have also started to consider potential solutions (called ‘remedies)’ to address these issues.

The CMA’s full report is full of many legal technical details, but it also directly states, “If we don’t find competition issues, the transaction can go ahead as planned. If we do find competition issues, we decide how to address them. For example, this might include selling parts of the business or banning mergers altogether.

As for what the CMA is currently investigating in this acquisition, it includes the following:

