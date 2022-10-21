Home Technology CMA is seeking public comment on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard – Gamereactor
Technology

CMA is seeking public comment on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard – Gamereactor

by admin
CMA is seeking public comment on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard – Gamereactor

It seems that even the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is having a hard time judging whether Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a good thing for the gaming industry.

As a report says, the CMA has now asked the public for their opinion on the proposed acquisition to see where consumers stand on Call of Duty, a possible future Xbox exclusive franchise, Sony’s spat with the deal, and many more.

“At this point, we invite anyone, including the public, to share their views with us,” CMA said.

The report goes on to say: “If we believe that the merger may have a negative impact on competition, we have also started to consider potential solutions (called ‘remedies)’ to address these issues.

The CMA’s full report is full of many legal technical details, but it also directly states, “If we don’t find competition issues, the transaction can go ahead as planned. If we do find competition issues, we decide how to address them. For example, this might include selling parts of the business or banning mergers altogether.

As for what the CMA is currently investigating in this acquisition, it includes the following:

#13

  • “Total exclusivity: Microsoft risks limiting Activision content availability on other consoles

  • Timed exclusivity: Microsoft may delay Activision content on other consoles

  • Poor quality: Microsoft has the potential to offer lower-quality options for Activision content on other consoles, such as inability to access features or upgrades available on Microsoft devices

  • Pricing: Microsoft likely to raise prices for Activision content on other console gaming platforms”

See also  Evidence of asteroid hitting Earth 60 million years ago found in Alabama | Impact | Epoch Times

You may also like

Mobile phone case recommendation｜iphone 14 mobile phone case,...

Adobe uses artificial intelligence to make video editing...

The metaverse of Ancient Rome – La Stampa

Fans call for a remake of ‘Halloween’s End’...

The metaverse of Ancient Rome – the Republic

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet is a welcome step trailer for...

How and why to transfer the Netflix profile,...

LiveArt 10/24 Opens Meta-morphic Public Sale, Supported by...

How and why to transfer the Netflix profile,...

“Two Point Campus” Experience the perfect foraging place...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy