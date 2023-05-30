Coal could serve as storage

Hydrogen as a clean energy source should serve to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and support a sustainable energy transition. A big challenge is storage. Now, according to Science Daily, researchers at Penn State University have found an unexpected solution: coal. The sedimentary rock, which is considered a fossil energy source that is actually very harmful to the climate, could support particularly environmentally friendly energy in the future.

Coal infrastructure already exists

According to the researchers, coal is a possible way to store hydrogen gas. “We found that coal can be a geological hydrogen battery,” says Shimin Liu, associate professor of energy and mineral engineering at Penn State. “You could inject and store the hydrogen energy and have it on hand when you need it.” Geological formations are an interesting option, the scientists say, because they can store large amounts of hydrogen to power the peaks and valleys of the ocean meet fluctuating energy demand.

“Coal is well researched, and we’ve been commercially producing gas from coal for almost half a century,” Liu said. “We have the infrastructure. I think coal is the logical place for geological hydrogen storage.” To test this thesis, the scientists analyzed eight types of coal from coal fields in the United States to better understand their sorption and diffusion potential. These factors determine how much hydrogen they can store. All eight types of coal showed significant sorption properties.

“Sponge” absorbs hydrogen

According to the research team, it is particularly promising that coal is widespread, especially near populated areas. Leached coal seam deposits may be the best candidates for hydrogen storage. These seams contain unconventional natural gas such as methane and have become an important source of fossil fuel energy in recent decades. The methane attaches to the surface of the coal in a process called adsorption.

Similarly, injecting hydrogen into the coal would cause it to absorb that gas. These formations often have a layer of shale or mudstone over them which acts as a seal, keeping the methane, or in this case hydrogen, sealed in until needed and pumped out again. “A lot of people define coal as a rock, but it’s actually a polymer. It has a high carbon content with many small pores that can hold much more gas. So coal is like a sponge that can hold many more hydrogen molecules compared to other carbon-free materials,” Liu says.

Coal regions should regain strength

The development of hydrogen storage in coal mining communities could bring new economic opportunities to these regions while helping to build hydrogen infrastructure. “In the energy transition, coal communities are the hardest hit economically. This is certainly an opportunity to repurpose the coal region. They already have the expertise – the energy engineer and the skills,” explains Liu.

Future work is planned to focus on the dynamic diffusivity and dynamic permeability of coal. They determine how quickly hydrogen can be pumped in and out.