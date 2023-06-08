Cocoon confirmed for 2023 launch on all platforms













Cocoon’s Chrysalis has been growing since we last saw it at last year’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, where creator Jeppe Carlsen (Limbo, Inside) previewed the minimalist puzzler for Xbox and Game Pass. But now that everyone can enjoy it, we won’t have to wait long.

Cocoon will be released in 2023 on all platforms (PC, PlayStation, the already known Xbox, and on the Nintendo Switch), and we will soon discover its unique gameplay system based on the Jumping players can take it with them, and they can warp the landscape to mix reality.

While it’s essentially a puzzle adventure, there’s no shortage of battles with each world‘s mysterious bosses, called Guardians, as we try to unravel the universe’s larger mysteries.