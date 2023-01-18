When it comes to Bluetooth trackers, Apple AirTag is the most well-known at present, but there are quite a lot of such products to choose from. In addition to AirTag, there are also Tile, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, etc., and the principle is similar. Wait, this product seems to be missing one participant that should be there, which is Google.

The good news is that there are rumors that Google is working on a Bluetooth tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag, and the employees also helped it get a cute code name: Grogu; “Grogu” is the real name of Baby Yoda in the first season of “The Mandalorian” .

Google is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag, codename “grogu” – report 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/8K6KO7tfzj — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

It is not known what functions Grogu will have. From the perspective of usage, it is probably a basic Bluetooth tracker. It is expected that Grogu may follow AirTag, equipped with speakers, UWB, and support Bluetooth low energy consumption. Unlike AirTag, which only has a single color, Grogu may have several appearance colors.

Why speculate that Grogu will be equipped with UWB function? The main reason is that Google’s own Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro have this function, but Google has not yet determined the UWB usage scenario, but Grogu has UWB function, everything makes sense.

When will Grogu be launched? It is estimated that Grogu will be unveiled at Google I/O in May at the earliest, and then the commercial version will be launched at the Pixel 8 series launch in the fall; however, when the product will be launched, it still depends on Google.

(Source of the first image: Disney+)