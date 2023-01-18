Home Technology Codename Baby Yoda?It is rumored that Google will also launch a Bluetooth tracker | TechNews TechNews
Technology

Codename Baby Yoda?It is rumored that Google will also launch a Bluetooth tracker | TechNews TechNews

by admin
Codename Baby Yoda?It is rumored that Google will also launch a Bluetooth tracker | TechNews TechNews

When it comes to Bluetooth trackers, Apple AirTag is the most well-known at present, but there are quite a lot of such products to choose from. In addition to AirTag, there are also Tile, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, etc., and the principle is similar. Wait, this product seems to be missing one participant that should be there, which is Google.

The good news is that there are rumors that Google is working on a Bluetooth tracker similar to Apple’s AirTag, and the employees also helped it get a cute code name: Grogu; “Grogu” is the real name of Baby Yoda in the first season of “The Mandalorian” .

It is not known what functions Grogu will have. From the perspective of usage, it is probably a basic Bluetooth tracker. It is expected that Grogu may follow AirTag, equipped with speakers, UWB, and support Bluetooth low energy consumption. Unlike AirTag, which only has a single color, Grogu may have several appearance colors.

Why speculate that Grogu will be equipped with UWB function? The main reason is that Google’s own Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro have this function, but Google has not yet determined the UWB usage scenario, but Grogu has UWB function, everything makes sense.

When will Grogu be launched? It is estimated that Grogu will be unveiled at Google I/O in May at the earliest, and then the commercial version will be launched at the Pixel 8 series launch in the fall; however, when the product will be launched, it still depends on Google.

(Source of the first image: Disney+)

See also  Windows 11 free upgrade coming to an end?Microsoft's official Q&A revealed the mystery to quickly update the teaching

You may also like

The truth on the graph announcing a new...

GIGABYTE Announces Z790 AORUS TACHYON

Quickly measure the dystopian mechanical disorder world of...

Apple’s HomePod also arrives in Italy

Forspoken PC Specifications Announced

Apple’s HomePod also arrives in Italy

Why is Nintendo suddenly talking about Super Mario...

Google Pixel Fold folding machine model outflow ultra-thin...

Aaron Swartz Dead Ten Years World Closer –...

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy