Home Technology Codenamed Sapphire Rapids-WS, Intel Xeon W series processors will be released on February 15
Technology

Codenamed Sapphire Rapids-WS, Intel Xeon W series processors will be released on February 15

by admin
Codenamed Sapphire Rapids-WS, Intel Xeon W series processors will be released on February 15

Users of the HEDT platform may be waiting for the debut of the new generation platform.

After various rumors, Intel announced the release time of the Intel Xeon W series processor code-named Sapphire Rapids-WS processor on its official Twitter account on the evening of February 6.

As mentioned in the latest news from Intel, Intel Xeon W series processors for workstations and high-end desktop computers (HEDT) will be officially released on February 15th, US time; 17 Intel Xeon W series processors are expected to be released. series processors are grouped under the W3400 / W2400 series processors respectively.

Intel Xeon W series processors will be paired with Intel W790 chip motherboards.

Although it was published on February 15th, for the detailed time of Intel Xeon W, VideocardZ gave the following time:

Published: February 15, 2023 at 9 AM PT;
Test unblocking time: 9 AM PT on February 22, 2023;
W2400 + W790 motherboard release time: March 8-22, 2023;
W3400 release time: April 12-26, 2023;


See also  Dark fantasy world parry high-speed combat gameplay "Strayed Lights" is scheduled to debut on multiple platforms in spring-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

You may also like

75% of children aged between 6 and 9...

Everspace 2 is leaving Early Access in April

75% of children aged between 6 and 9...

Xie Yachun·The Illusion of Wild Vegetables｜That day, we...

Speak for me: giving one’s voice to those...

🎮 “Nina Williams” in Tekken 8! CAT will...

Hacker attack: how it was carried out and...

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Max, 2023) out-of-the-box...

With the Hogwarts Legacy video game, the doors...

New Armored Core VI Details Revealed – Armored...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy