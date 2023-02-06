Users of the HEDT platform may be waiting for the debut of the new generation platform.
After various rumors, Intel announced the release time of the Intel Xeon W series processor code-named Sapphire Rapids-WS processor on its official Twitter account on the evening of February 6.
As mentioned in the latest news from Intel, Intel Xeon W series processors for workstations and high-end desktop computers (HEDT) will be officially released on February 15th, US time; 17 Intel Xeon W series processors are expected to be released. series processors are grouped under the W3400 / W2400 series processors respectively.
Intel Xeon W series processors will be paired with Intel W790 chip motherboards.
Although it was published on February 15th, for the detailed time of Intel Xeon W, VideocardZ gave the following time:
Published: February 15, 2023 at 9 AM PT;
Test unblocking time: 9 AM PT on February 22, 2023;
W2400 + W790 motherboard release time: March 8-22, 2023;
W3400 release time: April 12-26, 2023;
Don’t miss the #IntelXeon W processors livestream launch presentation! Learn how Intel’s new Intel Xeon W processors will power the next generation of storytelling, product design, and more for innovators like you. Watch here. https://t.co/CC0C7SqQAv pic.twitter.com/aZDsGMGaGL
— Intel Create (@intelcreate) February 3, 2023