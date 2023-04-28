Home » Codenamed “Shimada Peak”, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 8000 may use Zen 5 architecture
Codenamed “Shimada Peak”, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 8000 may use Zen 5 architecture

Codenamed “Shimada Peak”, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 8000 may use Zen 5 architecture

Ordinary players may not care much about the HEDT platform, although this platform can provide more PCIe channels.

There is still a long way to go before the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series, but that doesn’t mean AMD hasn’t gone any further. Digitimes reported that AMD plans to launch a Ryzen Threadripper processor with Zen 5 architecture in 2025, code-named “Shimada Peak”.

if with @harukaze5719 Comparing the displayed AMD roadmap, it seems that the AMD HEDT platform will have a window period in 2024.

AMD plans to release the Zen 4 architecture Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors code-named Storm Peak in 2023. Judging from the current point of time, the launch time may fall in the second half of 2023, and Computex 2023 may have the opportunity to see this platform.

It’s too early to say anything about the Zen 5 architecture’s Ryzen Threadrippe, but the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series may currently be locked in the same professional workstation-class product line as the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series.


See also  Generative AI will dominate the design industry and hope to create an industrial midjourney

