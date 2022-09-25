From the trailers, screenshots, and our brief time with the game, Goat Simulator 3 seems as crazy, explosive and irreverent as one might expect. The game is a direct sequel to 2014’s original Goat Simulator, which of course raises the question – why did they decide to skip Goat Simulator 2?

“We put a lot of money and energy into looking at different digits and what works best. We got results that 3 is much better than 2, so that’s why we chose 3,”The creative director of Coffee Stain North San Diego Ferrero explained to us in a rigid way during Gamescom that it has become the studio’s trademark.

Not only did the Swedish developer spend time studying the occult craft of numerology, but he also took extensive classes in goatology – at least, they claimed to be when asked about their research.

“Of course, we’ve been googling a lot. We’ve been in goat yoga. Basically just living and breathing goats. For us, all animals are goats. Goats are everything. In Goat Simulator 3 In, we have a tall goat, some people call it a giraffe, we have an angry goat called a rhino, and so on,”Ferrero revealed.

On a slightly more serious note, the developers also explained some of the game’s Swedish flair. Ferrero explained that Swedish pop and style (or lack thereof) played a big role in the launch trailer, and that Scandinavian countries will also be part of the game:

“We have an area on the map called Sweden. You illustrate a lot of Swedes, this guy is called Sven the Swede, and you help him make Swekea furniture, we have a lot of Swedish styles and Swedish names, so there’s always a lot of stuff in the game. Less Swedish part.

You can watch our full interview with Santiago Ferrero. Here, the creative director also revealed more about the actual gameplay and story content. Goat Simulator 3 launches on November 17 on all modern platforms except Nintendo Switch.