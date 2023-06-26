Cognitive warfare, increasingly efficient and economical with AI

Cognitive warfare: what it is, why it is increasingly widespread, also thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence, the risks

Cognitive warfare is, in fact, a reprogramming of citizens’ minds. It requires an elaborate strategy of manipulation of every media source to which the citizen can access. This strategy includes both fake news and deepfakes. In the past there was talk of propaganda: an activity, as a rule, rather simple. Today, with cognitive warfare, the battlefield that must be conquered and won becomes man himself: in the military sphere we speak of “human domination”. Unlike in the past, cognitive warfare does not discriminate between civilians and military. Every man is without distinction a target, a potential active resource (involved in the conflict) or passive (unconsciously involved but without knowing it). A definition of “human domain” can be given that embraces, approximately, the entire battlefield: the human domain is the area, the target is the cognitive abilities of the individual or of a community, this target is paid attention to with techniques and tools that can alter his ability to reason, make decisions and behavior, so as to alter the action and thinking of the subject to the advantage of the attacker.

The innovation of the “data economy” understood as that economy that leverages big data, is the type of structure on which the operates cognitive warfare. All Western social media are a perfect territory to acquire data legally, directly, by inference or illegally (theft of private data, perhaps acquired on the dark web). The origins of what Soshanna Zuboff calls “surveillance capitalism” start from the acquisition of a large amount of personal or generic data [per approfondire questo tema leggi “Algocrazia e capitalismo di sorveglianza: viviamo in un mondo governato dagli algoritmi” con la nostra intervista a Soshanna Zuboff – ndr].

Before analyzing how generative and predictive algorithms can further magnify this strategy let’s consider the basic elements of cognitive warfare waged by humans against other humans.

The importance of empathy and emotion in cognitive warfare

Il emotional factor it is highly valued by cognitive warfare. Social media, and all the technologies that can be used by leveraging them, have a strong emotional component. Every website, every app, every serious social platform is built to be highly emotional. The use of social media to create an echo chamber, useful for amplifying fake news or deep fake news, is usually linked to strategies that leverage emotions.

By combining decades of neuroscience studies and new digital technologies, the human body can be stimulated to produce neurotransmitters (such as dopamine, adrenaline, etc.) thanks to images, sounds, videos. If we want an example of emotional applications, leveraging on the biological “drugs” created by our body, we can consider the synergies of e-commerce. Let’s think, for example, of the close relationships between dopamine and online shopping strategies. These substances produced by our body are the first line on which a cognitive warfare strategy can act.

Attention and ignorance are also relevant in cognitive warfare

The war for attention, and multitasking, are two other relevant elements in cognitive warfare. These decades will surely be remembered as the era of global carelessness. The ability to focus on a single theme, a single topic, in an era of digital hyper-stimuli, is now a rare thing. What many praise as evolution, multitasking, is an attitude that characterizes living beings living in hostile environments. Living in a hostile environment requires the ability to perform different tasks simultaneously: it is not a symptom of evolution but a necessity of the social system in which they live. The ability to focus on a single aspect has allowed the human race to evolve, starting from a hunter-gatherer scenario. The internet, and its promise of digital freedom, is reversing that, at least mentally.How we approach the network alters the process with which the brain operates: in the way of learning information, classifying it, managing it and building, with it, a personal evolutionary path.

Let us add that the return of non-literacy in the West is growing rapidly. The inability of citizens to fully understand articles or texts longer than 30 lines affects about 20% of the population in America. This cognitive deficiency pushes more and more citizens to use audio-visual information sources, more easily understandable by the user but, equally, easily manipulated thanks to digital technologies.

Memory and shortcuts

Last aspect to remember is the concept of “external memory”. In addition to applying unconscious mental shortcuts, many humans are used to being heavily dependent on external sources, we could define them as extended “hard disks”: we remember few elements and rely on digital technological tools to “extend” our memories (Internet off-loading , in jargon). Waze to better remind us of the streets, Google to deepen the news and so on. Obviously when these sources are contaminated the brain is hacked from the origins of the cognitive process.

Cognitive warfare also becomes more efficient

The whole process of cognitive warfare, seemingly simple, requires the deployment of many resources: human strategists, content factories run by biological trolls, hackers, data scientists plus the necessary hardware and software. At the moment, cognitive warfare is still expensive but, thanks to the arrival of algorithms, the investments necessary for this form of manipulation of citizens will become increasingly cheaper.

predictive algorithms and creatives, when fully integrated into cognitive warfare strategies, will magnify this type of conflict in a vast and devastating way.

The ability to deploy cognitive, predictive and creative algorithms (from now on simply “synthetic”) allows to drastically reduce human costs and content generation times. With any test on Dall-E2 or ChatGPT4 you can see how many images or texts can be created in a few moments and in relevant quantities. There are over 150 and growing companies today that are developing synthetics for different algorithmic applications. Let’s consider an example to understand how easy it can be to generate deepfake news that can be used in cognitive warfare.

Let’s imagine that deepfake news consists of a politician declaring things that “conceivably” align with his storytelling. In this case it is much easier for a distracted observer to believe the content is true and to disseminate it. The greater the importance of the content, the greater the possibility of it going viral on traditional media and social media.

Let’s take an example using the recent Ukrainian crisis: if Vladimir Putin declares on video that he wants to destroy Ukraine with atomic weapons the average listener might believe that this statement is true (as it stands now an event that did not take place). If Henry Kissinger, a famous adviser to all American presidents during the Cold War, declares that an agreement must be found for Ukraine that will make everyone happy, including the Russians (an event that happened), the average listener could consider this information false, considering the American leadership’s view of the conflict.

Perfect recipe with added Artificial Intelligence

Now to conclude let’s consider and combine all the elements.

The politician, advertiser, pr, lobbyist or other entity (with malicious desires and strategies) decides to unleash a cognitive war against a defined group of individuals: a nation.

The purpose of cognitive warfare is to create the conditions for political leaders, close to elections, not to be democratically re-elected. First of all, a study must be created to map the social, cultural and political phenomena of the target. It is an expensive job but, fortunately, by deploying synthetics (and various AI-based techniques and solutions) one can map different trends, niches and sub-niches of the nation’s citizens

Then you have to saturate the cognitive sphere of the targets (the wartime equivalent of saturation fire). It’s a daily content creation job. Also in this case I can use creative synthetics that generate massive quantities of quality written, audio or video content.

Then you will have to disseminate the contents. It’s a job that takes a lot of human trolls. Also in this case I can use algorithms that generate accounts on the major social platforms and manage them quickly, with little human supervision.

To keep strategies up to date I have to keep monitoring how the target performs. It will also be important to understand how the political class aiming to be re-elected reacts to our cognitive war. Also in this case I can use synthetics which, coordinated by humans, can interact and map every significant event of the adversary or of the target population.

Obviously such an operation, even if synthetics are added in each step, will cost hundreds of thousands of euros. A figure that is probably small when compared to a fully human-made cognitive warfare.

Obviously influencing the elections of a democratic nation can lead to economic benefits that are much greater than a few hundred thousand euros invested. Let us remember that in the coming months there will be European and American elections.

