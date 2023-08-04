Cold data, magnetic tape backup

Even today, magnetic tape backups are used in many organizations, in particular to archive files in the long term, the so-called “cold data”.

The reasons for the survival of this support are many, boasting a safety, remarkable reliability and economic convenience, but it’s also true that a huge amount of the world‘s largest and most historic data collections lie idle and inaccessible on tape media, because it was one of the most convenient media organizations could store documents on since the 1970s.

But it is possible to migrate this enormous amount of data within more efficient environments such as the cloud, which eliminates drawbacks such as slowness and the possibility of breaking the storage medium, in favor of advantages such as workability, scalability, flexibility and elimination of the risk of obsolescence?

The answer is yes: migrating multi-petabyte data collections to the cloud, where organizations can connect and analyze all their data (legacy and current) in real time, is a reality, especially when supported by a network-dense digital infrastructure, with rich ecosystems, located in key locations adjacent to all major cloud service providers.

Magnetic tape backup

An example comes from society Tape Arkspecializing in tape-to-cloud migration for its customers, who can thus generate new insights and new revenue streams from historical data of various petabytesand its partnership with Equinix, the world‘s digital infrastructure company®, to advance its digital infrastructure to support its next phase of expansion, improving the performance of its tape-to-cloud migration services and meeting the needs of local data sovereignty.

As adoption increases of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Tape Ark’s migration services are helping researchers and analysts from various industries to perform more impactful studies, such as identifying major diseases based on medical records and uncovering different trends in agricultural production and consumption of water and electricity. In Europe, Tape Ark is currently moving over 300Pb of data to the cloud for a meteorology organization to conduct weather modeling analyses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

