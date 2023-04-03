Combining human and robotic capabilities and providing tools and solutions to improve working environments is at the heart of the research on embodied intelligence conducted in Pisa

<br />

L’embodied intelligence is the new frontier of robotics. It is a concept that identifies the ability of a body to carry out simple and complex actions. The most effective example is represented by hands: thanks to them we are able to interact, to change the environment around us. Intelligent robotic manipulation is particularly interesting for those working in robotics engineering, but also in the industrial or medical sector. Reproducing the intelligence incorporated in robotic devices is a complex challenge at the center of research, including the one taking place at the Department of Information Engineering (DII) of the University of Pisa, the result of the intersection of different skills, from engineers to neuroscientists.

Fruit of the joint work of the University of Pisa and the IIT – Italian Institute of Technology of Genoa, was the robotic hand, SoftHand, which uses a single motor to carry out the main actions of a human hand, i.e. gripping, but knowing how to adapt to objects and is also safe in the relationship not only with objects, but also and above all with human beings. “It takes advantage of the simplicity of control and adaptability: thus it has become a bionic hand, a prosthesis for carrying out daily activities”, he says Matteo Bianchi, professor at the DII and the Research Center in Bioengineering and Robotics “E. Piaggio” of the University of Pisa.

Another aspect of bodily intelligence concerns the touch: the skin is the most widespread organ of our body, covering an area of ​​about two square meters and weighing up to 15% of the body mass, counting a dense presence of sensors, including mechanoreceptors.

This is being worked on by the dedicated research team, an integral part of FoReLab, the project launched at the DII of the University focused on the industry of the future.

Embodied intelligence and expected developments at FoReLab

The aim on which the FoReLab will work will therefore be to design reliable robotic systems, capable of operating in dynamic and critical scenarios. The activity will focus on the frontier aspects of Artificial Intelligence and embodied intelligence, promoting a widespread, reliable and integrated use of both.

The research includes designing agent behaviors taking into account the environment and constraints in terms of body, perceptual, motor and brain systems to operate intelligently in unfamiliar, unstructured and unpredictable scenarios.

Among the open possibilities is that concerning robot avatars, systems capable of reconciling embodied intelligence for human-robot interaction. There will be room for the use of embodied intelligence for cooperative robotic operations, with teams of robots able to operate in a smart way.

There will also be room for the development of telerobotics, robotic surgery and projects involving tactile augmented reality. In this regard, an approach has been developed which allows, for the first time, to modulate the perceived softness of real objects using a wearable feel-through: for this purpose specific fabrics will be used as interaction surfaces.

Touch, muscles and intelligence: strong points on which research works

Among the activities carried out in this research sector there is therefore the work on haptic perception, ie on the process that allows us to recognize objects by touch. To this end, the computational and biomechanical characteristics will be modeled to develop tactile sensors for robotic hands, but also for other areas including robotic surgery. Here then is one of the possible developments of embodied intelligence: being able to transmit to a surgeon what a robot is actually “feeling” is essential for carrying out even more targeted and precise operations. As Bianchi explains:

«Our goal also within FoReLab is to develop images for artificial hands, a possibility offered thanks to specific optical sensors that simulate the characteristics of human fingertips and which allow us to autonomously acquire information on the objects explored».

Another example and field of exploration of embodied intelligence concerns the exploration of muscles: they can contract, become rigid or yielding, depending on the need and this allows us to operate better in any environment. «Modeling these behaviors and transferring them to actuators makes it possible to build avatars, i.e. robots that employ deformable artificial hands, “intelligent” actuators to help human beings in various tasks and jobs or even to replace them in critical environments or capable of putting risk to human safety”.

The role of artificial intelligence

Another exploratory field concerning embodied intelligence concerns the combination with artificial intelligence. As the teacher explains:

«combining computational intelligence with physical intelligence can allow us to design robots capable of autonomously serving humans. Let’s think of the industrial sector: the usefulness of exploiting these capacities, especially in unstructured environments, will allow us to make significant progress in terms of working quality and safety».

The work that will be carried out by the team where Matteo Bianchi works will focus on the development of robotic systems, humanoid avatars but also systems in which embodied intelligence focuses on haptics and in particular on systems that allow reality to be augmented by providing images for the hands. This will mean the development of artificial sensors for artificial hands, but also wearable interfaces for people who can continue to touch real objects, but also feel added tactile stimuli, as is already the case for visual augmented reality.

In the specific research work, a decisive role will be played by the AI. «In addition to data-driven artificial intelligence techniques, such as deep learning, an important role will be played by computational models of human perception. Therefore, starting from analytical mathematical models integrated with data-driven systems, it will be possible to create images that can be understood by humans. This means putting man at the center again starting from both computational models and human tactile perception».

Embodied intelligence: open perspectives

The potential offered by the use of embodied intelligence is manifold. As mentioned, one of the most exemplary cases concerns robotic surgery: it will be possible to make the surgeon aware of the localization of specific biological tissues or even in the teleoperation of robotic avatars. Other perspectives also concern augmented reality and man-to-man communications.

There is another aspect in which embedded intelligence can be used successfully: that which concerns industrial robots. «In this area there is already a revolution underway. Robots are no longer closed in cages, but operate alongside man, also becoming part of man, thinking of bionic systems. The research will operate in order to increase the intelligence of the control, incorporating it to the physical system, thus breaking down further barriers and facilitating not only the interaction, but also an integration between man and robot».

Bianchi recalls, in this regard, that there are already research projects aimed at these lines, launched at European level with an Italian signature, but the intention already started with CrossLab and now with FoReLab is to further raise the stakes with even more ambitious. It will range from advanced robotics to augmented reality: «tactile augmented reality is a new paradigm and in Pisa we are among the pioneers of these solutions. With FoReLab and with other initiatives of the PNRR that still refer to our Department, the idea is to relaunch, to broaden the horizons also in applications».

breaking latest news © (Article protected by copyright)