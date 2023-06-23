Collaboration in the workplace. Cisco’s opinion

Enrico Miolo, Collaboration Leader, Cisco Italia, AI is not the ultimate goal, but a tool to solve the challenges related to collaboration in the workplace.

Artificial Intelligence plays a decisive role in the future of collaboration. However, it must always be remembered that AI is not the end goal, but a tool that can solve the main challenges related to collaboration in the workplace. These include language barriers, the fatigue of remote workers, the quality of virtual meetings… And the list is long.

The “movie meeting” feature

At Cisco, we have long used Artificial Intelligence in this sense: the intelligence of the audio systems and cameras of video collaboration devices is enabled by our RoomOS platform. We recently have announced the “film meeting” function which offers the best shot for the entire duration of the meeting. Just like a film director moves from shot to shot or scene to scene, RoomOS dynamically changes the view of the meeting to suit different situations.

The new Room Bar Pro

Businesses need powerful technology that can support them innovations current and future. At the same time, they need technologies that can be deployed at scale. In this way, intelligent experiences can be extended to all meeting rooms, not just the most complex or prestigious rooms. This is where the new Room Bar Pro comes into play.

A simple use

Simple to use device, equipped with extraordinary processing power, a dual camera system, a large number of interfaces and all the advanced artificial intelligence features of our RoomOS platform. It offers all the power needed to support the most advanced meetings, while remaining an intuitive system, simple to implement and manage.

Collaboration in the workplace

Room Bar Pro is ideal for medium-sized workspaces, i.e. 5 to 10 seats. And there is a specific reason. In fact, we asked facility managers what their main priorities are in terms of workspace: 73% answered that, most likely, all medium-sized spaces will be enabled for video collaboration in the next 3 years.

Cisco and Microsoft together to offer more choice to customers

Cisco’s vision has always been to improve people’s work experience, independently where and how they work. To support our customers’ varied workstyles and use of multiple meeting platforms, Cisco devices will natively support Microsoft Teams Rooms. Room Kit EQ and Room Kit Pro are expected to be certified at the end of June, with the new Room Bar Pro in July.

Collaboration in the workplace. Cisco’s opinion

We will also certify the Desk Pro solution for Microsoft Teams Display mode and Room Navigator as a Microsoft Teams dashboard. This allows customers to join Teams and Webex meetings. All certified devices will be manageable in the Teams Admin Center and Teams Rooms Pro management portal, as well as through Cisco Control Hub device management.

A whole new device management experience

Workspace management is another major challenge our customers face. For many companies, for example, it is very complex to manage a distributed workspace, with offices all over the world and hundreds of workspaces, even remote ones. The IT department needs centralized access to workspace information, wherever it is located. Cisco Control Hub is the management tool that allows overall real-time management of workspaces. In this way the administrators they can see at a glance the Cisco and third-party devices in the room. And again: the status of their connections and usage and environmental statistics, such as room temperature and humidity.

Collaboration in the workplace

Thanks to this detailed information, a company’s IT can understand which spaces are the most frequented, such as rooms occupied by the right number of people or otherwise overcrowded. You can see which rooms are being used for scheduled meetings and which are being used for newly organized meetings. In addition, thanks to new viewpoints provided by the ThousandEyes solution on RoomOS devices, IT teams can quickly identify and resolve problems related to calls and meetings, visualizing the entire network path of these services.

