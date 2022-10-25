Colorful has launched a 360mm integrated water cooling module graphics card “iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC”. This card has a nominal power consumption of 630W TDP in the official website specification table. It is recommended to install a power supply with at least 1000W power supply. The power consumption of 630W is also the highest TDP model in the current RTX 4090.

The iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC uses the same PCB design as the Vulcan series, which is also owned by Colorful, but the core clock and TDP power consumption of the Neptune OC are higher than the Vulcan series. The core Boots clock is 2640MHz and 2625MHz respectively. , TDP power consumption is pushed from 550W of Vulcan series to 630W.

But what’s more embarrassing is… even with a higher 630W TDP, compared with the RTX 4090 FE public card in Expreview’s 3D Mark test, the iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC is only 2 higher than the RTX 4090 FE public card. In addition, the peak power consumption measured in the default 550W state is 470W, and due to the use of a water-cooled cooling module, the power consumption in the standby state is 47W.

