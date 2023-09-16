Com2uS Launches ‘Strikers 1945: RE’ Mobile Game Based on Saikyo Series IP

Com2uS Launches “Strikers 1945: RE” Mobile Game

Today, Com2uS announced the release of the highly anticipated mobile game “Strikers 1945: RE”. Developed by Korean developer Fever Games, the game is based on the IP of the iconic Saikyo series, a veteran Japanese game company.

“Strikers 1945: RE” stays true to the original “STRIKERS 1945” game, keeping the fighter body, levels, and boss modes of each chapter. However, it also introduces several exciting new features, including a variety of fighter skills and body strengthening and growth systems.

One of the major differences in “Strikers 1945: RE” lies in its combat system. While the original game had enhanced attack effects and ultimate moves, the new fighter aircraft offers a range of new skills that can be combined. Players have the option to choose between lasers or missiles for maximum attack power, or they can select defensive skills like strengthening the engine and other body capabilities to reduce damage and restore physical strength.

Additionally, “Strikers 1945: RE” includes daily missions and challenge modes, providing players with the opportunity to earn in-game currency and experience three different stages of levels.

The game is available for both iOS and Android platforms, and interested players can find more information on the official website. With its nostalgic appeal and exciting new features, “Strikers 1945: RE” is set to captivate mobile gamers around the world.

