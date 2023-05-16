Comau at work with Intrinsic for a more democratic robotics

The Italian Comau is the first industrial partner of Intrinsic, a company of Alphabet group (yes, same as Google) which aims to make industrial robotics more accessible and easier to use for companies, entrepreneurs and developers.

Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comauexplained that “we are excited about the collaboration with Intrinsic, with which we share the vision of making robotics more democratic”, and that “in the future we will continue to capitalize on the synergy with Intrinsic and our experience in developing collaborative, mobile , wearable and safe, carrying forward the robotics strategy based on the use of software and artificial intelligence, indispensable in all industrial sectors and particularly in sectors that still have a low level of automation”.

Through the use, by Comau, of the platform of Intrinsic, customers will soon have the opportunity to access new features, including object pose estimation, automatic path of the robot with collision avoidance, movements controlled by the robot until contact, applications of inserting a pin into a hole and assemblies with sensors of strength.