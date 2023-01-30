Projection mapping is a technology commonly used in outdoor activities. Now the Japanese cosmetics manufacturer Kose combines this technology with makeup to develop a makeup simulator Color Machine. Customers can see the makeup without actual makeup Effect.

When the user sits in front of the camera, Color Machine can project the makeup image on the user’s face, choose the desired eye shadow, lipstick and other colors, and provide a new mixed reality (MR) experience. Interestingly, these images are projected according to the position of the eyes and mouth, and when the user changes the direction of the face, it remains the same.

Developed using high-speed projection mapping technology created by Tokyo Institute of Technology associate professor Yoshihiro Watanabe, Color Machine projects images onto randomly moving objects without the need for special sensors. In addition, the camera can recognize faces 1,000 times per second, instantly determining the shape of a face, even if the mouth is open or the face is shaking.

In the past, trying products in department stores had to lean against the cabinet and apply cosmetics directly on the face. With the outbreak of the epidemic, in order to reduce the contact between people, Kose launched this simulator at Maison Kose in Ginza, Tokyo last summer, and it was unexpectedly popular .

Kaoru Oishi of the Kose Cosmetics Research Department believes that customers are impressed by more natural makeup than expected, and often buy products because they discover another side of themselves. In the future, they hope to adjust the simulator to non-Japanese skin tones and promote gender-free products. .

(Source of the first picture: screenshot of the video)

