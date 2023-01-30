Home Technology Combining makeup with projection projection, Japan Kose develops Color Machine, a makeup simulator
Technology

Combining makeup with projection projection, Japan Kose develops Color Machine, a makeup simulator

by admin
Combining makeup with projection projection, Japan Kose develops Color Machine, a makeup simulator

Projection mapping is a technology commonly used in outdoor activities. Now the Japanese cosmetics manufacturer Kose combines this technology with makeup to develop a makeup simulator Color Machine. Customers can see the makeup without actual makeup Effect.

When the user sits in front of the camera, Color Machine can project the makeup image on the user’s face, choose the desired eye shadow, lipstick and other colors, and provide a new mixed reality (MR) experience. Interestingly, these images are projected according to the position of the eyes and mouth, and when the user changes the direction of the face, it remains the same.

Developed using high-speed projection mapping technology created by Tokyo Institute of Technology associate professor Yoshihiro Watanabe, Color Machine projects images onto randomly moving objects without the need for special sensors. In addition, the camera can recognize faces 1,000 times per second, instantly determining the shape of a face, even if the mouth is open or the face is shaking.

In the past, trying products in department stores had to lean against the cabinet and apply cosmetics directly on the face. With the outbreak of the epidemic, in order to reduce the contact between people, Kose launched this simulator at Maison Kose in Ginza, Tokyo last summer, and it was unexpectedly popular .

Kaoru Oishi of the Kose Cosmetics Research Department believes that customers are impressed by more natural makeup than expected, and often buy products because they discover another side of themselves. In the future, they hope to adjust the simulator to non-Japanese skin tones and promote gender-free products. .

(Source of the first picture: screenshot of the video)

Further reading:

See also  Behind the scenes of ChatGPT and Lensa: what are Laion 5B and Common Crawl and how they work

You may also like

Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s foldable iPad will be unveiled...

Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the...

Equipped with 4 buttons on the back, cost-effective!...

Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the...

We’re Checking Out Hitman’s Freelance Mode – Hitman...

Hi-Fi Rush Review – Gamereactor

The Italian submarine internet start-up awarded by the...

“Girl Mojing” released the opening animation film Hunter...

Even the English Premier League enters the global...

A real behemoth! 4-slot RTX 4090 Ti backplane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy