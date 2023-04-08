Home Technology Combining the puzzle roguelike RPG of “Tetris”, the new work “Blocky Dungeon” is on the market. Build a dungeon while taking risks. “Blocky Dungeon”
Combining the puzzle roguelike RPG of "Tetris", the new work "Blocky Dungeon" is on the market. Build a dungeon while taking risks.

The independent game development team SquareAnon’s “Blocky Dungeon (tentative translation, formerly known as: Blocky Dungeon)” officially launched on the Steam platform today (7th). Players need to explore different dungeons, complete tasks and survive as much as possible.

“Cube Dungeon” is a role-playing game that combines puzzle cubes and roguelike elements. There will be a maze of classic cubes in “Tetris” on the game’s dungeon field. Players need to piece together to build the dungeon and explore it. To defeat enemies and collect loot. However, it should be noted that once the dungeon is full, the game is over, so the player has to build a complete line so that the knight mark can disappear from the dungeon to place more blocks to continue the adventure.

According to the official statement, there are more than 30 strange-behavior enemies, 4 bosses, 6 dungeon themes, 3 game modes, etc. in the game.

