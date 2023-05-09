Combustion engine: climate-neutral drives remain controversial

VThe message of many presentations at this year’s Vienna Motor Symposium was to come to a reasonable cooperation between different drive concepts, at least for a time. The common denominator was climate-neutral transport, but there does not seem to be a uniform way to get there for the time being. In Europe, according to Stefan Hartung, chairman of the Bosch board of management, every second new car will be electric by 2030, but worldwide two out of three cars will still have a combustion engine under the hood in the coming decade, so a differentiated strategy is needed.

Ulrich Kramer from Ford tried to prove that a technology-open scenario would already enable a 92 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from all road traffic by 2035, which is significantly faster than the European Commission had announced. Together with around 50 experts organized in the FVV research association, he first calculated the emissions for various combinations of drives and energy sources in detail, taking into account the indirect emissions for the development of the necessary infrastructure and the production of the vehicles.