Home » Combustion engine: climate-neutral drives remain controversial
Technology

Combustion engine: climate-neutral drives remain controversial

by admin
Combustion engine: climate-neutral drives remain controversial


Employee at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen: What is supposed to be hidden under the sheet metal remains controversial.
Image: dpa

At this year’s Vienna Motor Symposium, experts discussed the path to climate-neutral transport. Accordingly, by the year 2039, the sale of fossil fuels could be completely dispensed with.

VThe message of many presentations at this year’s Vienna Motor Symposium was to come to a reasonable cooperation between different drive concepts, at least for a time. The common denominator was climate-neutral transport, but there does not seem to be a uniform way to get there for the time being. In Europe, according to Stefan Hartung, chairman of the Bosch board of management, every second new car will be electric by 2030, but worldwide two out of three cars will still have a combustion engine under the hood in the coming decade, so a differentiated strategy is needed.

Ulrich Kramer from Ford tried to prove that a technology-open scenario would already enable a 92 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from all road traffic by 2035, which is significantly faster than the European Commission had announced. Together with around 50 experts organized in the FVV research association, he first calculated the emissions for various combinations of drives and energy sources in detail, taking into account the indirect emissions for the development of the necessary infrastructure and the production of the vehicles.

See also  Study shows PS5 owners more likely to own only one console - Gamereactor

You may also like

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ real machine photos leaked, 64...

Football today: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in...

Will the price of bitcoin rise before the...

A new chapter in the US-China space race!...

Will the price of bitcoin rise before the...

13th Generation + RTX 40 !! Gaming Black...

Brain surgery in the womb: fetus successfully treated

OpenAi is looking for a model to pay...

Puzzling Places Review – Gamereactor

Avvale, Techedge’s new identity for profitable sustainability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy