Audible allows its subscribers to listen to books on any platform. The app has a built-in feature that allows users to download titles to their device’s local storage. The file itself is in a proprietary format, meaning it can’t be played without the Audible app.

Audible’s proprietary format prevents piracy to protect subscribers. The download function ensures that users do not need an active Internet connection to listen to the books they have purchased, and the file format prevents the books from being freely shared.

Convertire i libri Audible in MP3

If you don’t want to use the Audible app to listen to your books—that is, you want to be able to use your favorite media player to listen to them—you need to convert the book into a different format, such as MP3.

A note on piracy: This article does not provide instructions on how to pirate books from Audible. To convert a book, you must have an active subscription to the service. You also need to have the Audible app installed on your Windows 10 PC. Without the app, you won’t be able to convert books to MP3 format.

Once converted, they must not be shared or sold as it is illegal. MP3 files should be used for personal use.

Convertire file AAX e AA in MP3

To convert AAX and AA files to MP3, you need to do the following:

Download the Audible app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store. Go to your library and download the title you want to hear. Once the download is complete, click the hamburger icon in the top left of the Audible app. Select “Settings”. Go to “Downloads”. Click “Open download location” in “File Explorer”. Download, install and run “AaxAudioConverter” from “Github”. Make sure Audible is open so that AaxAudioConverter can verify the account in question. If the verification fails, there will be no way to use the app. With AaxAudioConverter open, drag the downloaded file (from the File Explorer window) onto the app. Select the conversion format. Select a destination for the output files. Click “Convert”. Once converted, open the destination folder. Sort files by chapter number and start listening in your favorite media player.

Conclusion

The converted files keep their metadata, but they can be moved from one device to another, for example to an Android phone, where you can easily copy these files to the memory and listen to them with any audio player. Again, it must be emphasized that you should not distribute your MP3 files online or share them with anyone even if you have an Audible subscription.

