Comelit fills the skills gap by putting people first

In an age where people are constantly discussing how to bridge the skills gap, It is perfecta company that designs and manufactures video entry phone, burglar alarm, video surveillance, home automation, fire detection and access control systems, has undertaken a significant action that has led to the design of the He loves the Academya center dedicated to training which will represent a milestone in the management of training activities aimed at to collaborators. This initiative will span a range of learning modalities including traditional courses, e-learning and self-learningat the same time offering a point of reference for the continuous training provided by Comelit towards the outside world, in particular towards customers and partners.

The results achieved so far by Comelit are remarkable: they have been provided over 7,000 hours of training, involving 350 people. Furthermore, a path dedicated to theintroduction of Agile workwhich involved 200 employees and which focused on delegation and accountability, achieving excellent results in terms of efficiency of hybrid teams and high level of engagement.

Valuing the potential of collaborators for continuous and sustainable development

Jolanda BernardiHR Manager of the Comelit Group based in San Lorenzo di Rovetta (BG), underlines the importance of the growth and continuous development of collaborators’ skills, together with their well-being, to achieve company objectives.

Maintaining and renewing distinctive skills and knowledge, in line with the corporate vision, values ​​and culture, is a fundamental priority to guarantee collaborators the maximum expression of their potential and allow the company to grow continuously and sustainably.

For this reason, Comelit is constantly committed to planning training courses that accompany collaborators in their development path, both in terms of technical and specialized skillsboth in terms of development of transversal and managerial skillsfrom the moment they enter the company and throughout their working career.

Participation and customization: the heart of Comelit’s training courses

It is important to underline that training has never stopped even during the pandemic. However, in 2023, the training programs were enhanced, with the aim of setting up a real Comelit Academy as the center that coordinates all the company’s training activities.

A distinctive aspect of Comelit’s training courses is theparticipatory approach with which they are designed. The training covers both technical skills and soft skills, and many courses come defined by the collaborators themselves, together with their managers, within an individual development plan. This co-construction of growth paths is evidence of the attention that Comelit dedicates to people, as underlined by their motto “With You. Always”.

Training is also part of the process approach and selection by Comelit. The company has established a privileged relationship with young students of high schools and universities, offering them opportunities to internship throughout the year. Furthermore, Comelit hosts school visits and actively participates in school events and Career Days. “Always putting people at the center is a philosophy that permeates the entire company and guides its actions”, concludes Bernardi.