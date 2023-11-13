Comet C/2023 H2 (Lemmon) Makes Close Approach to Earth

Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico – A comet at its closest approach to Earth was spotted Saturday night by astronomers, revealing an incredible celestial sight. The comet, known as C/2023 H2 (Lemmon), completes one revolution around the sun every 3,806 years. This means that it won’t be until 5,829 when the comet will be passing close to our planet again.

C/2023 H2 (Lemmon) was discovered in April of this year from the Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. The sighting of this comet has caused excitement among the scientific community, given its impressive features.

This sighting is considered a rare and unique opportunity as the comet is passing about 18 million miles from Earth, a fairly close distance in astronomical terms. The speed of the comet, which is estimated at 141,106 miles per hour, also allowed a clear observation of its movement during an Astronomical Observation Night held in Cabo Rojo.

Eddie Irizarry, a scientific communicator of the Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC), described comet H2 Lemmon as a dimmed star wrapped in a “cloud of gas and dust,” tinged greenish due to emitted gases, such as diatomic carbon.

Although the comet is currently not visible to the naked eye, it is visible through a small telescope. However, the SAC highlighted that there are two other comets, 12P/Pons-Brooks and C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), that will be approaching Earth in the coming year, potentially visible even with the naked eye from dark places.

The sighting of the a comet at such proximity is a rare celestial event and has undoubtedly captured the imagination of many. For astronomy enthusiasts, this is a moment to savor and look forward to future celestial sightings.