Comicon Bergamo, Final Fantasy XVI protagonist: here are the details

Final Fantasy XVI will be the protagonist of a special panel during Comicon Bergamo, which will be held from 23 to 25 June at the Fiera di Bergamo. The launch of the new chapter of the franchise will be accompanied by numerous guests on Saturday 24 June, with the exclusive intervention of Naoki Yoshida.

The panel dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI, announced by Square Enix Ltd, will be held on Saturday 24 June from 15:00 to 16:15. The event will follow the release of the standalone chapter of the iconic series, arriving worldwide on June 22nd for PlayStation 5. Naoki Yoshida, producer of the game, will introduce the panel through a video message, with the participation of various gaming figures. Between these Sabaku No Maiku, Cydonia e Phenrir Mailoki, three exceptional content creators passionate about the Square Enix franchise. An opportunity to talk about experiences with the game, which has all the prerequisites for being an unmissable fantasy title.

The voice actors will also take part in the presentation Alessandro Capra (Clive Rosfield) e Katia Sorrentino (Benedikta Harman), celebrating a new milestone. Final Fantasy XVI is in fact the first chapter of the series to include the Italian dubbing.

What is the new chapter of Final Fantasy about

In this new chapter, fans of Final Fantasy will be involved in a completely new story in the universe of the dark fantasy epic. Set in kingdom of Valistheaa land blessed by Mother Crystals, the game develops between the faltering peace and the Plague looming, threatening to destroy the kingdom. The fate of the earth is decided by the dominantblessed humans, and their mighty summoned beasts, the Eikon.

The protagonist of the story is the warrior Clive Rosfield, which was awarded the title of “First Shield of Rosaria”. Clive is sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, Dominant of the Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. The warrior will soon be involved in a great tragedy, which will lead him to swear vengeance on theEikon Dark Ifrit.

Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Playstation 5 consoles from June 22, 2023. You can find all the updates on the official website.

Final Fantasy XVI playable at Comicon Bergamo

The Final Fantasy XVI special panel at Comicon Bergamo will be held Saturday June 24th at the HyperStage stage. Fans will also have the opportunity to play the title at the fair, within the Red Bull area. Here they will also find an unmissable dedicated photo opportunity, in addition to the cosplayers of Clive (Leon Chiro), Jill (Luce Cosplay) and Benedikta (KamisaMalisa).

For all information on Comicon Bergamo and on the purchase of tickets, visit the official Comicon website.