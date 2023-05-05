Home » coming! Microsoft will host the Xbox Games Showcase online release in June, adding a special session of “Starfield” | 4Gamers
Although there is no E3 in June, Microsoft is here. Microsoft announced that it will hold the Xbox Games Showcase at 10:00 on June 11 in the Pacific time zone (1:00 on the 12th in Taiwan time), plus the “Starfield” Direct live broadcast.

“Starfield”, which was originally scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2023, was temporarily called in March and postponed to September 6. It should be done because it is the first topical masterpiece exclusive to Xbox and Windows PC after Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft, and it has attracted special attention.

Incidentally, Microsoft will also hold another online event, the Xbox Games Showcase, at 10:00 on June 13 in the Pacific time zone (1:00 on the 14th in Taiwan time). Extended It will be released as the in-depth content of this event.

At the same time, Microsoft is expected to hold the fan event Xbox Fan Fest in June, including online and offline events in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Melbourne, Warsaw and other places. If you are interested, you can go to the event website to register for the qualification (web link).

This event will be broadcast live simultaneously through YouTube, Twitch (Xbox/XboxASL), and Facebook; more than 30 language subtitles, sign language, etc. will be provided simultaneously for viewing.

In case you forget, let’s play a video of “Starfield” on the real machine.

