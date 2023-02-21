The life of modern people is inseparable from mobile phones, and dialogue boxes are indispensable in communication. In text, if there is no emoji, it seems like a palette is missing. After all, emoji can always convey the hidden emotions between words subtly. , are you also a fan of emoticons? The Emoji database has been growing over the years, and everyone has their own favorite choices, and the meaning behind different expressions and patterns is also interesting to talk about.

Last time, POPBEE shared with you the new Emoji members that were released on the beta version. There are 31 patterns in total, including creatures such as swans, jellyfish, donkeys, and hyacinths, as well as patterns of ginger, rattles, fans, and wings. In addition, there are Shaking Face shaking his head and Pushing Hands, and the most popular is the new member of the heart-shaped Emoji.

Among the dazzling array of Emoji symbols, love always occupies a place in the popularity list. Previously, POPBEE shared with you the meanings represented by different colors of hearts, and this time the newly added colors are gray, pink, and light blue. What does each represent and how to use it?

gray heart

Gray hearts represent sympathetic love. Gray isn’t as vibrant as warm tones, it’s more of a waiting mood, so it’s the perfect time to send a gray heart if you have friends, family members going through a tough time, or feeling sad about the loss of a loved one .

pink heart

Pink hearts are innocent, sincere love. Pink is not as strong as the red love heart, and conveys a touch of innocence, sincerity, and relatively simple love. It is quite suitable for friends and family members, or a relationship that is still in its infancy.

light blue heart

Light blue hearts are casual love. The light blue color is somewhat reserved and playful. It is more like a casual emotion when conveying happiness. It does not necessarily have to be a committed lover or partnership, nor is it a particularly deep relationship, but it is relatively free of burden. Choices that can convey love inadvertently.

A series of new Emoji is expected to land on iOS 16.4, interested friends may wish to pay more attention.

