Comment: Hydrogen strategy – no “yes” without “but”

In the continuation of the hydrogen strategy, not only “greener” as before, but also hydrogen from fossil natural gas is to be promoted. Has the FDP once again prevailed with its “openness to technology“, as the climate reporters suspect?

Chamber. If you read through the document, you can feel that everyone involved tugged at the text until everyone could somehow find their way back. In the strategy there is hardly a “Yes” without “but”, “possibly”, “after careful examination”, “exceptionally”, “under certain circumstances” or “if there is no other choice”.

electricity before hydrogen

But first a few positive things. Right at the beginning it says: “Compared to the use of hydrogen, the direct use of electricity (e.g. electromobility, heat pumps) is associated with lower conversion losses and should be used if possible.” This is trivial, but it’s still nice that the government writes it down so clearly.

The guidelines for hydrogen imports (€) are also pointing in the right direction: “The increasing demand for hydrogen must not lead to local added value and climate and environmental protection being made more difficult or prevented in developing and emerging countries, or that production and transport human rights are violated,” says the strategy. Of course, it will have to be seen in practice how stable these noble goals are. But it is always a good sign to clearly name the possible conflicts.

Also “blue” and “turquoise” hydrogen

Let’s move on to the criticized points. Regarding the use of non-green hydrogen, it says: “In order to cover the expected needs and thus enable the technological conversion to hydrogen, other colors of hydrogen will also be used, at least until sufficient green hydrogen is available” – so also ” bluer” and “turquoise”. However, they only want to be promoted to a “limited extent, taking into account ambitious GHG limits, including emissions from the upstream chain and maintaining the legal goal of climate neutrality”. That doesn’t sound like the floodgates are now being opened to natural gas and hydrogen.

The same applies to e-fuels. According to the government paper, these are “necessary in particular in the area of ​​air and shipping traffic and for special applications, such as in the military sector”. If Federal Motor Transport Minister Volker Wissing wants to deduce from this that e-fuels will also remain an option for cars, he will need a lot of imagination.

“Not widespread use” of hydrogen in domestic heating

The same applies to hydrogen for home heating. “In the heating sector, no broad application is seen until 2030, but the conversion of gas distribution networks to hydrogen and the use of decentralized H2 boilers should also be legally and technically possible,” says one body. Another passage sounds even more vague: “It must be checked whether the conversion of natural gas distribution networks to hydrogen and their operation for these demand volumes makes economic sense.” And: “In general, the use of hydrogen in decentralized heat generation will play a subordinate role according to the current state of knowledge.” It all sounds like the application was mentioned in the paper just for the sake of peace.

Of course, a strategy open in so many directions allows for both smart and stupid moves. However, if you take them at their word, it will be difficult to construct a justification for the waste of hydrogen in cars or house heating.

Nevertheless, it is not without risk to carry such applications with you again and again, at least as a hypothetical option. This suggests to citizens that they don’t have to change too much when heating or driving, because sooner or later hydrogen will come around the corner and everything will be fine. But it won’t come to that. The new hydrogen strategy will not change that.

