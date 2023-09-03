Comment: Industrial electricity price brake is unnecessarily complicated

Germany is one of the countries with the highest electricity prices in the world – even if you take purchasing power into account. However, not all sectors suffer equally: bulk consumers from the chemical or aluminum industry, for example, suffer more than IT companies. So is it only logical to subsidize the price of electricity to a few cents for precisely those affected, as the Greens, parts of the SPD and some federal states are demanding?

Advertisement

Not necessarily. There is always a certain arbitrariness attached to such measures. Where exactly do you draw the line? What about companies that fall just below this limit – possibly because they made timely investments in energy-saving technology? And how long should the subsidies last? They are actually only intended as a “bridge” until renewables have largely pushed expensive gas-fired power plants out of the market. But experience shows that once subsidies have been introduced, it is difficult to withdraw them.

Even the current electricity price is a hodgepodge of exceptions, special cases and ad hoc solutions that governments that have long since been voted out have introduced at some point. The actual procurement only accounts for around half of the final price for household electricity. The rest are grid fees, electricity tax, concession fees to the municipalities, fees for combined heat and power generation, §19 NEV levy, offshore grid levy, VAT.

The list shows that whenever there was a financial squeeze somewhere, a new tax was simply levied – and partially withdrawn again for industrial customers. One reason why industrial electricity is so much cheaper today than domestic electricity is “the sometimes generous (and no longer up-to-date in terms of energy economy in a renewable electricity system) exemptions for industry in grid fees and levies (combined heat and power levy and offshore Grid connection levy)”, writes the Agora Energiewende on request. “The exceptions were introduced at the time for two reasons: Firstly, as an industrial subsidy, secondly, as an incentive to keep electricity consumption as constant as possible, because the main power generators in the old system – coal and nuclear power plants – could not flexibly ramp up and down their generation. “

A particularly bizarre example is the §19 NEV levy. Although it is currently only a good 0.4 cents/kWh, it is symptomatic of the whole regulatory mess. The Federal Network Agency explains it like this: “According to Section 19 of the Electricity Network Fees Ordinance, certain end consumers have the option of receiving lower individual network fees from the local network operator. The transmission system operators (TSO) must reimburse the local network operators for the revenue lost as a result of these lower fees. The TSOs balance the payments for these lost revenues among themselves and calculate a surcharge on the network charges, which is passed on to all final consumers as a levy.”

Gregor Honsel has been a TR editor since 2006. He believes that many complex problems have simple, easy-to-understand, but wrong solutions.

Understood? E.on says it is a bit more understandable: “Energy-intensive companies can apply for individually reduced grid fees under certain conditions” – if “the annual maximum power consumption either falls predictably in off-peak times or deviates significantly from the annual maximum load of all extraction points in the respective voltage level.”

Advertisement

It is therefore – quite reasonable – an incentive for companies to reduce the load on the network. But why do the network operators have to be compensated for this? Finally, the lower income is offset by a lower network load.

But instead of doing away with such special regulations, another complicated instrument is to be added with the industrial electricity price brake, from which only some of those affected will benefit under certain conditions. It should only apply to companies that compete internationally, adhere to collective agreements, commit to transformation and provide a location guarantee. All legitimate requirements, but also things that need to be verified and checked. Another piece of bureaucracy.

Other injustices, on the other hand, were not addressed at all for years – especially with regard to network charges. They are particularly high in the north and northeast, because a lot of wind power is installed there and the electricity grid is expanded accordingly, and the costs for this are then passed on to comparatively few consumers. The electricity generated there also benefits users who have to pay far fewer grid fees. It would be fairer to have staggered network charges based on the actual use of the network – in terms of both time and space. The Federal Network Agency recently announced a step in this direction.

Such radical conversions are of course complicated. But there is an even simpler solution: reducing taxes on electricity for everyone. Private customers would also benefit from this. While high electricity prices provide an incentive to save more energy, they also stand in the way of the shift from fossil to renewable sources – for example in cars and heat pumps. Whether these are profitable depends crucially on the price difference between electricity and fossil fuels. But instead of ensuring an appropriately small distance, the governments are again relying on band-aids, for example in the form of purchase premiums for e-cars. If it were to lower electricity taxes and raise CO₂ prices, the federal government could save on many subsidy programs in return.

(bsc)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

