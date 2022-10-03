Commonground – Innovation keep us together is the theme of Opening Conference of the tenth edition of Maker Faire Romescheduled for 6 October at 5.30 pm in the former Gazometro area, in Via Ostiense, 82, a Roma. A theme that is confirmation and promise, that celebrates the ‘connected’ worlds, the people the communities of changemakers who are redesigning the scenarios in which we move and activating social change, but also the way in which traditional organizations converge with these communities and together, they are able to generate new, fluid models and solutions, capable of pushing the world as we know it “further”.

Together with national and international guests, important aspects of theinnovationunderstood as common ground e bene for everyone. Focus centered oninnovation mindsetfundamental to personal progress and growth, and to the role it plays Maker Faire Rome – the European Edition in the innovation landscape and what value it is actually adding locally, nationally and internationally.

Commonground shows how the fair, ten years after its arrival in Italy, has revolutionized the way we look at and welcome innovation. Three macro themes, three industrial sectors dear to the country and to Rome and strategic also in global scenarios. Three verticals in which the speackers confront each other and with the public on socio-economic-environmental aspects of each of those sectors, on the aspects related to skills (training, life-long learning, widespread education), and on impacts that these sectors have for the city of Rome, for its region, for the country, how they are able to lead them towards a more prosperous future and restore their centrality in the complex dialogue that is spreading to Europe and to the world. All events are scheduled at the Gazometro Ostiense, pav. 30, with entrance from via Ostiense, 72.

Health (October 3, 3:30 pm)

Four different sessions to tell the public about the scenarios of the future of healthcare. Technologies and new devices, increasingly personalized services, smart performances capable of improving the management of risk and critical issues.

Electronics (4 October at 3:30 pm)

Electronics have made people’s lives easier, smoother and more lively. It has reduced the distance between people and their worlds, it has facilitated dialogue and deepening.

The use of electronics today is so much a part of our life that we can hardly imagine what the world would be like without it. Everything from cooking to music uses electronics or components in some way.

We can no longer do without electronics: it is a key industry in the economic and political scenario, and is influencing choices and decisions. The need for an “attitude change” is strategic and is urging businesses and governments to act.

Culture

What does culture mean today and what can represent the ‘commonground’ that the cultural industry needs? The session develops and stimulates reasoning on the innovation mindset in the cultural field and the impact it can have on the perceived value of culture and on the choices of use.

The speakers of the Opening Conference

Jonathan Menhuin

He has been the CEO of the Israel Innovation Institute for the past six years. In this capacity, he promotes the development and implementation of ecosystems and that of new technologies that contribute to global sustainability and Israel’s economic and social well-being in a number of key sectors. Under his leadership, the institute has developed and expanded its network and influence to include more than 35% of all Israeli startups, defined the methodology and direct management of innovation communities that have become standard national practice, and has expanded its global collaborative network and reached The Institute currently manages seven Israeli innovation ecosystems: EcoMotion for intelligent transportation, HealthIL for digital health, GrowingIL for advanced agriculture, Desertech; PLANETech for climate change and CatalystIL for innovation professionals. Jonathan sees his current main task in creating a global platform based on the network of organizations seeking to promote the development and implementation of new solutions that address global challenges in these domains. These could include NGOs, research institutes and universities, municipalities, regional or national development organizations as well as commercial companies. Previously, Jonathan was executive director of Israel’s largest ESG consulting firm, faculty member at Hebrew University business school focusing on business strategy and innovation processes, and consultant at BSA working primarily on EBRD and World Bank projects. Jonathan holds a PhD in Business Strategy from Warwick Business School (UK), a Bachelor’s and Master’s (Cum Lauda) from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Valentina Primo

She is the founder of Startups Without Borders and trained in journalism in Argentina, then specializing in International Cooperation, Human Rights and EU Policies, completing a master’s degree at Roma Tre University. Since 2013, she has been working in the Middle East entrepreneurial landscape and, in 2017, she has launched the largest Egyptian media platform on entrepreneurship: Startup Scene Middle East. In 2018, she founded Startups Without Borders, a portal to collect and enhance the successful experiences of migrant and refugee entrepreneurs and organize events with the aim of connecting startups with international investors. Over the years, you have also had the opportunity to participate in workshops and conferences in Egypt, Palestine, Russia, Norway and Italy (including Lean Startup Nights Cairo, RiseUp Summit and Rome Startup Week).

Monica Spada

Head of research and technological innovation at Eni. Previously: Svp Bio Development, Sustainable Mobility & Circular Economy at Eni.

Quayola

He is an artist interested in the liquefaction of form in the digital age. In his work he explores collisions, tensions and unpredictable balances between the real and the artificial, the figurative and the abstract, the old and the new. Reinterpreting the Baroque and Renaissance tradition, he uses coding languages ​​to force forms to unpredictable mutations, which are then translated into sculptures and videos. The relationship with the ancient world is not purely speculative, but always functional to offer a solid basis – sanctioned by history – for its exploration of fluid aesthetics and their cultural consequences. All this is reflected in his recent series – from “Captives” (2012-14) to “Laocoön” (2016) – in which the digital reformulation of the sculptural artefact and the use of modern rapid prototyping techniques respond to the need to reflect on the nature of our time: classical sculpture as an infinite variation of a model; archeology and restoration as ecstasy of the fragment. His interest in the aesthetics of coding led the artist to also create audiovisual performances and to collaborate with artists and music producers.

Julie Andersen

Julie’s career has focused on communicating new means to improve and safeguard human health and the environment from the negative effects of industrial development. For the past 15 years you have worked in public health and nonprofit management internationally, including the United States, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand. Julie received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego, and her Master of Public Health from Hunter College in New York City. Growing up in San Diego, Julie was a swimmer and triathlete, and the ocean has always been a big part of her daily life. Julie’s work at Plastic Oceans combines her career in protecting human and environmental health, science education and a love of the ocean. She resides in Malibu, California with her family.

Massimo Banzi

He is an interaction designer, educator, open source hardware pioneer and speaker Ted. His background is in electrical engineering, but he spent most of his career working as a software architect before spending four years at the Interaction Design Institute in Ivrea as an associate professor. He has held workshops and has been a guest speaker at institutions around the world. Always interested in news, Massimo started the first FabLab in Italy, and he is also the author of the book “Getting Started with Arduino”. He currently teaches at USI University and SUPSI in Switzerland, and is visiting professor at CIID in Copenhagen.