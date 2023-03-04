Anyone who spends a lot of time on Facebook, Instagram and Co. certainly knows the rough tone that is thrown at you from time to time. There are definitely rules of conduct when writing comments. TECHBOOK reveals tips to help you communicate better on social media.

An unfortunate comment on your Facebook post or a political discussion on Twitter is enough to start a serious argument in our digital world. Social media seems to have changed the tone of how people communicate with each other. At least it feels like there is a predominantly disrespectful attitude in social media, which is certainly also due to the anonymity of many users. However, that is not entirely true. Because most of the communication on Facebook and Co. is quite appreciative. However, since negative feelings have a much stronger effect, many people find dealing with discussions on social media worse than they actually are. So that your feeling gets back on track: Here are a few tips to communicate better with each other on social media.

Tip 1: Answer with heart and mind

Even if you type something on your smartphone or use your computer keyboard, keep reminding yourself that there is also a person with feelings at the other end. Therefore, when replying to a post or comment, be careful what you write. Ask yourself this question: “Would I say the same thing in person?”

Also, be clear about how you would like to be treated in a discussion. This awareness serves as a guide to avoid escalating a discussion on social media.

Two people discuss politics at a party. It’s guaranteed to be loud and the sound heated. Why should it be any different on social media? However, the whole discussion is complicated on social media. Because a discussion on social media never ends. Even under a two-year-old Facebook entry, someone can still add their two cents. In the worst case, the whole dispute starts all over again.

In the case of controversial topics, you should always keep your hands off the keyboard. Save the energy. If you want to discuss politically, then do so in a personal conversation. In this way, possible misunderstandings can be cleared up directly.

Tip 3: Always ask if anything is unclear

You read a tweet and think about it. The tweet contains a statement that can be interpreted in different ways. An opinion forms in your head. However, you didn’t ask, you just guessed what the author might have meant.

You’ve ignited the cord for an explosive discussion. Perhaps the author would be so kind as to explain his exact intention to you. However, it would have been even more polite if you had asked beforehand what the statement in the tweet means.

Pro tip: Asking questions when something is unclear or misleading also improves the atmosphere in a face-to-face debate.

Tip 4: Remain respectful at all times

It’s perfectly okay to have different points of view on an issue. This can also be debated extensively. However, never leave the respectful communication channel. Remain factual and convince with arguments. Don’t get personal. With this you only show in social media that nothing constructive can be expected from you anymore.

Respect it when someone else makes the better point in a discussion.

Tip 5: Leave postings overnight

Some postings or comments make your fingers itch. We’ve probably all posted or tweeted a thoughtless reply at some point. The bad conscience overtakes us when we press the enter key. Unfortunately too late.

So try a new tactic. Just let a post sink in. Maybe look at it again the next day. You may not understand why you were so excited about that comment the day before. However, you may still be outraged after a time has passed. This can be the case, for example, with social issues when it comes to certain basic values ​​of living together. In this case, one thing is certain: the problem cannot be solved by you and not via social media in a discussion. Even then, silence remains the best option.

Also Read: How to Erase Social Media Sins from the Past

Tip 6: Identify humor, sarcasm or irony

Are people getting less and less humorous? Definitely not. However, jokes in written form on social media only work to a limited extent. Unfortunately, countless funny emojis are of no use either. If you’ve ever cracked a joke in front of a crowd, you know that only a good presentation causes the audience to slap their thighs and get tears in their eyes. History alone doesn’t do that for everyone.

Therefore, only use humorous, sarcastic or ironic posts in social media if the joke is identified as such in the text. Be sure to include it explicitly so there are no misunderstandings. For example, you can write: “Warning! Irony.” or “Now there’s a joke.”.

Tip 7: Don’t proselytize others

Wouldn’t the world be extremely gray if everyone in all walks of life thought the same? Different views bring color to our lives. And yes: Sometimes it is also angry blush. However, do not start proselytizing other people on social media. You don’t want that for yourself either. So let other people see things the way they see it, even if you look at it very differently.

Of course, you should make your point of view clear. Leave it at that though. From the comments it is very easy to read whether two people have completely different views. Then simply leave out the categories “right” or “wrong”.

Also read: Certain rules of conduct should also be observed on social media.

Tip 8: Don’t judge like a judge

It is human nature to always want to be right. This phenomenon is particularly noticeable in discussions on social media. Actually, the discussion in the comment column has long since ceased to be about the initial disputed topic. Instead, it’s all about being right at all costs. Then judgments are made about people who have never met in life. Personal injury follows personal injury and no one can find the stop button. It’s best not to start at all.

Tip 9: Put a closing point

A good discussion is also characterized by coming to an end. When people meet at a party or other occasion, there is a time frame that limits discussion. People meet on social media around the clock. The time factor does not matter and discussions go on forever.

A little psychological trick: Proactively set a closing point for yourself. At some point, every argument has been examined from all sides anyway. In terms of content, there is not much that is new. Then say “stop” to yourself. Then be consistent and don’t return to the comment column.

Tip 10: Say thank you

Even if a discussion on social media has been controversial, don’t forget to throw in the word “thank you.” Thank the other person for taking the time to discuss a specific topic at length. You will experience that even after a tough discussion, you will get gratitude back for it. Very few people react to a sincere “thank you” with unfriendliness.

A thank you is a particularly impressive form of appreciation and at the same time a nice conclusion to a discussion on social media.