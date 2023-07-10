Communication with aliens: “We have to be very clear in the message”

How should humanity react when they find out that we are not alone? The “SETI Post Detection Hub” investigates this question. The research facility began work in 2022 and has since become a permanent institution for the first time to develop protocols and procedures should extraterrestrial signals ever reach us. In an interview with MIT Technology Review, director John Elliott explains exactly what the work of the hub consists of.

John Elliott, you have set up a Seti Post Detection Hub. What does he do?

To answer the question, I have to go back a bit. I have been involved with the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) project for 25 years. My main research work consists of recognizing what kind of signal we might receive and what we have to look for in the structure, the content of the signal, and then do the decoding.

In the course of this work I realized: There was no preparation, no plan in advance of this event, what we should actually do if we really find something. How should we deal with this?

Together with colleagues, John Elliott is researching the question of what exactly should be done if we actually receive signals from aliens.

(Bild: University of St Andrews)

I realized that we have to work out a strategy. All we’ve had so far is the idea of ​​transparency. When we receive a signal, it is the duty of the research community to let everyone know and not keep it secret.

So around 2008 I started writing papers about a strategy for decoding after detecting such a signal, and then after some talks I realized that I have to start this initiative myself. It’s a bit like Boy Scouts: always be ready.

That’s why the organization was formed, because we need a plan. Otherwise we would have just moved on and just focused on searching and developing our enhanced skills of looking and listening out there with no plan of how to communicate to humanity with all its dynamic changes in technology like social media. Thankfully, interest in this work increased rapidly as more and more exoplanets were discovered.

Interdisciplinary team

What do other scientists say about this?

Pretty much the same as me: that there must be life out there. We’re talking about scientists from all walks of life. The expertise covers over 40 different disciplines. The current team consists of 36 people. These are experts who are spread all over the world, from Athens to California, from Canada to Australia, and everywhere in between – some also in Germany.

But there are also many facets to the problem: we talk about space law, economics, politics, and how such a discovery affects our daily lives.

How is the work funded?

Right now, like good old-fashioned academics, everyone is enthusiastic about it and working without pay. But we have applied for funding and are keeping our fingers crossed that it works.

How can communication with aliens even work? What is the common ground for communicating with something completely strange?

The universe around us. If you suddenly came across a lost indigenous tribe in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, you would have the forest around you as a common frame of reference. They wouldn’t start talking about computers. So you would pick something to point to, say a tree, and use that as a common frame of reference. This is how you can start a dialogue.

To what extent we can understand the content is of course another matter. It is in the nature of communication that there is an arbitrary pairing between the symbol you create and the meaning behind it. So if you don’t have something that actually suggests that you can work like the anthropologist in the middle of the Amur rainforest, then we can only go from the structures, from the syntax.

We would probably use images to metaphorically “point to something” and go from there. We used pictures in the Arecibo message from 1974. Unfortunately, it is quite confusing in its composition. We have to be very clear about the structure of the content of such a message. What we’re saying is a question I don’t want to put into the hands of us researchers alone. If we want to communicate for all of humanity, that’s where an organization like the UN should be involved.

Did you say the UN?

Our membership already includes people associated with the UN, the European Space Agency, NASA and all these important organizations, so we are already having discussions with these parties. All of this grew out of my decades of knowledge within the SETI community and an understanding of what is needed and was driven by me.

