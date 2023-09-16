Community Day for Java Developers 2023

The iJUG eV (Interest Association of Java User Groups) has teamed up with the Eclipse Foundation to take part in EclipseCon on October 16th Day event especially for the (German-speaking) Java community to design. Here you can get a whole day full of Java topics at a fair price.

Advertisement

Hendrik Ebbers (@hendrikEbbers) is Java Champion, JCP Expert Group Member and has been recognized as a JavaOne Rockstar Speaker several times. With his own company Open Elements, Hendrik is currently helping to design the Hedera Hashgraph and make its services available to the public. Hendrik is co-founder of JUG Dortmund and Cyberland and gives lectures and workshops on Java all over the world. His book “Mastering JavaFX 8 Controls” was published by Oracle Press in 2014. Hendrik actively works on open source projects such as JakartaEE or Eclipse Adoptium. Hendrik is a member of the AdoptOpenJDK TSC and the Eclipse Adoptium WG.

The Java Developers Community Day at EclipseCon is a day-long program of expert talks, demos and thought-provoking sessions focused on Java and enterprise application development using open-source, vendor-agnostic processes and technologies. The open source Jakarta EE, Adoptium and MicroProfile projects, as well as other Java projects and communities hosted by the Eclipse Foundation, are supported by world-leading Java innovators such as Azul, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Open Elements, Oracle, Red Hat and Tomitribe supports.

With 14 technical sessions, networking and catering, the one-day event costs less than 50 euros. This is made possible by the collaboration between the Eclipse Foundation, iJUG eV and the sponsors of EclipseCon.

The event is a good opportunity to find out how others are using these technologies, meet with experts from the community, better understand the key aspects of Jakarta EE, Adoptium and MicroProfile technologies and share ideas with innovative people and Share ecosystem companies.

(rme)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

