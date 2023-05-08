compact and with ROG NX mechanical switches • Techzilla

ASUS announces the availability on the Italian market of ROG Falchion Acethe gaming keyboard in 65% format dedicated to eSports and features an ultra-compact design in a chassis comparable in size to 60%-size keyboards.

The Falchion Ace is now enriched by switch meccanici ROG NX a rapid actuation and force curves carefully optimized by ROG for consistent keystrokes and excellent feeling. The special design of the ROG stabilizers guarantees also smoother and more consistent keystrokes, especially for longer keystrokes. The acoustics of the keyboard have also been finely taken care of and improved with the adoption of sound-absorbing foam. A interactive touch panel placed along the left side of the keyboard allows you to easily adjust volume and customizable commands, while the two USB-C ports allow you to have a tidier gaming station by offering the possibility of making a simultaneous switch between several PCs in case more sources are used at the same time as in the rather frequent case of using a PC for gaming and a PC for streaming. ROG Falchion Ace also integrates feet that allow for three different heights, with inclination angles that can be adjusted according to user preferences, as well as including an innovative yet practical protective cover. ROG Falchion Ace is available in colors Black e Moonlight White.

Victory goal with ROG Ace

For more than a decade, ROG has focused its passion for gaming on creating out-of-this-world experiences for gamers, streamers and pro-gamers alike. ThereROG Ace seriestoday represents the further evolution of this constant commitment to the development of innovative devices, increasingly effective and close to the needs of the most demanding gamers. It was conceived and designed with the aim of offering the best for those who aim for the best gaming performance, while also providing casual gamers with a whole arsenal of peripherals to win like the real pros. The ROG Falchion Ace thus adds to the popular mouseROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Editionand to the matROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Editionthus enriching the ROG offer in this area and defining an “ideal” set of peripherals for eSports and for all fans of competitive gaming.

Ultra-compact, 65% optimized keyboard

With ROG Falchion Ace, the ROG design team set out to develop a 65% keyboard without compromise, while also masterfully incorporating arrow keys and navigation keys in an even smaller device, to offer gamers all the functions of a keyboard standard, without wasting space on your desk at all. With alength of only 306 mmROG Falchion Ace is almost the same size as a 60% form factor keyboard.

In addition, ROG Falchion Ace is available in two different color variants: to the versionstandardBlackthe exclusive coloring is addedMoonlight Whiteto better adapt to your preferences and to each game setup.

Excellent typing

The switch meccanici ROG NX used in the ROG Falchion Ace feature carefully lubricated stems and housing base to deliver a smooth click feel and eliminate feedback noise. The force curves, carefully tuned by ROG, and the fast actuation design ensure a consistent and uniform keystroke as well as an always precise and immediate actuation. Mid-height keycaps and a shorter stem design effectively reduce key bouncing for more comfortable typing.

TheROG stabilizersThe switches, also properly lubricated, have been developed specifically with gamers in mind to reduce friction so that longer keys such as the Spacebar, Shift and Enter always offer the same feel as the original switches. Finally, thesound absorbing foambuilt-in absorbs ping noise and echoes providing overall better acoustics across the keyboard.

Many functions, all always under control

An innovativetouch panelintegrated on the left side of the ROG Falchion Ace can be used to instantly adjust the volume or to activate useful shortcuts, such as switching apps or copying and pasting selected items. It can also be programmed as a macro key for more complex game commands.Due porte USB-Cplaced on both sides at the back of the keyboard allow you to create a much tidier gaming position and ensure that every gamer or streamer can simultaneously connect totwo different PCsand to switch instantly from one PC to another simply by activating the mechanical switch located centrally between the two ports.

ROG Falchion Ace also includestwo pairs of feetof different heights, offering the possibility of adjusting the keyboard to three different angles of inclination, to offer maximum comfort and best meet specific individual usage preferences. Moremany functionsto be more effective in the game, but also in everyday activities: Windows lock key to play undisturbed, integrated memory to saveup to six profiles100% anti-ghosting and n-key rollover to accurately record every single keystroke, dedicated Function (Fn) key to easily switch between game and work modes.

When the keyboard is not in use or being transported, thetransparent polycarbonate coverprotects ROG Falchion Ace. This is in fact a smart cover and can also be placed under the keyboard during gameplay, thus giving the RGB lighting a more diffused appearance and helping to create an even different visual impact.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

ROG Falchion Aceis already available in the standard versionBlackeMoonlight Whiteon theeShop ASUSat theASUS Gold Storethe resellers participating in the ProgramPowered by ASUSand key ASUS Business Partners at a suggested retail price of149,90 €VAT included.

