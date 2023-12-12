companies and artificial intelligence

Gianmatteo ManghiCEO of Cisco Italia, ed Enrico MercadanteSouth Specialist and Innovation Leader, presented Cisco’s strategies to create innovation to the press, particularly in relation toartificial intelligence. They also illustrated the results of research on the level of preparedness of companies regarding AI. He participated in the event Sergio Matteo SavaresiProfessor of Politecnico di Milanowhich illustrated the results obtained so far with a project for the autonomous driving of cars.

Cisco’s strategies for innovation

Gianmatteo Manghi described Cisco’s strategy for stimulate innovationbased for many years also onacquisition of companies (more than 200, two in Italy).

This method led to the recent acquisition of Splunk, an operation announced in September and to come completed by next summer. This is the largest transaction in Cisco’s history. Splunk’s technology will enable Cisco to enhance its tools to observe how applications and networks function, identify problems, and make operations more effective. cyber security solutions.

Innovation for Cisco is also research and development, centered on topics such as sustainability, data management, applications. The company has invested in these sectors seven billion dollars in the fiscal year ended in July, a 15% increase over the previous year. Part of this money went to the two centers in Italy, with nearly 200 engineers between them Vimercate and Pisa.

Cisco is active in improving workplaces, both corporate and hybrid. For this reason it offers solutions to encourage remote communication with a view to sustainability and collaboration, to control the healthiness of environments and to strengthen cyber security.

In all these aspects, artificial intelligence will play a very important role. But AI must comply also ethical principlesbe transparent towards customers, be collaborative. For example, the AI ​​implemented in WebExthe Cisco solution for video conferences and webinars, provides those who were unable to participate with a summary of what was said during a meeting, highlighting requests and references addressed to the user.

To innovate even more, the company plans to open a new headquarters in Gae Aulenti in Milan. The site will be inaugurated before the summer and will be inspired by all the principles of sustainability, hospitality and collaboration. It will be accessible not only to employees but also to customers and partners.

Another aspect that Cisco considers of fundamental importance is the training. The company has 350 Academy coursestrains more than 60,000 people a year, is committed to teaching also in prisons and schools, through volunteers who educate students, parents and teachers.

Companies and AI: Cisco AI readiness survey

Enrico Mercadante presented the results of ainvestigation that Cisco conducted interviewing 8,000 organizations globally (around 30 countries), with at least 500 employees and of which around 200 in Italy. The survey, aimed at measuring the state of readiness of companies towards AIis significant above all in light of the important technological and social evolutions that we are experiencing today and that will arrive in the near future.

If now we talk a lot about artificial intelligence and its applications, tomorrow we will have to deal with quantum computers, which will greatly enhance AI and which will practically make most of the current technologies in the field of cyber security are useless, technologies that are more important today than ever given the growth of connections and cyber threats. Quantum computing will also require much better performing communication networks of the current ones. Cisco, in its optical technologies development center in Vimercateis already working on this aspect.

Artificial intelligence is the focal point of many companies’ efforts to update themselves, also due to how quickly AI has entered our society, reaching end users directly and skipping the intermediate steps in which companies use this technology to improve their processes and to build services and more effective products.

All this poses a lot of pressure on companiesas is evident from the data collected by Cisco with the survey: the 97% of organizations urgently need to do something in the next six months. And this urgency comes from investors, from consumers, from internal technology teams. There is the fear of being left behind and of having lost ground, because 84% of companies think AI will have a very significant impact, while only a few believe they are immune to this trend. The companies interviewed plan to use AI in infrastructure, cyber security and in interaction with end customers.

The investigation highlighted the degree of preparation for AI by organizations, with a score in six main areas: strategy, infrastructure, data, process governance, talent, corporate culture. Everything has been summarized in an index, which gives a global idea of ​​the level of readiness. In short, only 14% of companies are truly ready for AI. In Italy this figure is reduced to 8%.

As for the strategy, 95% of organizations have one, with 84% focused on IT. For theinfrastructure, 95% know that the impact will be very important, however only 13% are working on their internal networks. THE data to give to the AI they must be prepared in a way that is understandable, useful and neutral. About this, 59% of companies have already achieved a good level of information consistency.

For the governanceor process management, only 38% of companies have actually put in place the necessary procedures to ensure that AI complies with laws and ethics. In this field Italy is far behind: it only reaches 9%.

About the talentsthat is, people competent in AI within organizations, 98% of these will invest in training courses, but in Italy only 11% are ready. Finally, with the corporate culture it measures how prepared employees are for the changes that AI brings. In this field only 7% of the working world says they are ready at the level of cultural transformation.

Definitely, 61% of companies believe they only have one year to put a strategy in place, otherwise there will be a negative impact on the processes. This strategy takes the form of working on infrastructure, how data is organised, people, governance and controls.

Beyond the information gained from this survey, Cisco highlights the importance of a Responsible AIs. Entrusting choices and automation to an algorithm can be good, but we need to establish a structure that allows us to eliminate the bias from the datawhich allows you to correct the behavior of the algorithms of the AI ​​when the answers are incorrect or discriminatory. Companies, and Cisco is already doing it, must prepare a feedback and transparency mechanism, AI cannot be a black box.

Self-driving cars: a new paradigm for mobility

Sergio Matteo Savaresi is developing a project on technologies for autonomous vehicle drivinga project by Politecnico di Milano which also uses software and hardware provided by Cisco Italia. The team of researchers led by the professor has modified one Maserati MC20 equipping it with the sensors and electronics necessary for autonomous driving, so that the vehicle was able to drive itself approximately 200 kilometers of the Mille Miglia 2023.

According to the professor, only autonomous driving will make it possible to solve the problems of current mobility, characterized by a huge amount of vehicles used very little. For Savaresi, this AI-enhanced technology will allow us to eliminate car ownership, replacing them with an on-demand service based on a limited number of vehicles that move on their own and continuously pass from one user to another.

The obstacles to overcome for a solution of this type are not only technological but also political and social. In fact, most people and rulers does not accept that current autonomous driving technology can make mistakesdespite the fact that in large numbers it is already more reliable than an average human driver.

In this regard, there has been quite a stir serious accident occurred on October 2 in San Franciscoin which a self-driving vehicle from the company Cruise it trapped under its wheels a woman hit by another car driven by a person. The automatic vehicle was not responsible for the accident, but the fact that it stuck on the victim’s leg caused much criticism of the autonomous driving system developed by Cruise, a company of the General Motors. Following these events, a few days after the California Department of Transportation has withdrawn permits for robotaxis by Cruise. The latter, on November 16th, has suspended the service entirely.

To overcome situations of this type it is necessary to carry out a lot of experimentation, experimentation to which Savaresi’s team is contributing, which in recent years has participated in several self-driving vehicle races, winning some in the United States. This research led to participation in the Mille Miglia 2023, characterized by a route up normal urban and extra-urban roads, very challenging for an autonomous driving system.

The project will continue with participation in the Mille Miglia 2024 (11 – 15 June) with one GranCabrio Folgore, an electric car also from Maserati. The goal is to compete in autonomous mode along the entire route.

