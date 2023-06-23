companies are not ready

Equinix 2023 Global Tech Trends Survey: IT leaders believe their company’s digital infrastructure is not yet ready for AI. The annual survey collects the opinions of 2,900 IT leaders from various companies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions, on the challenges and opportunities they face to implement innovative technology strategies in this complex economic and geopolitical climate. The study, which looked at IT leaders’ responses to AI advancements in their organizations, comes after a year of notable ones discoveries in the field of AI, which has seen the rapid deployment of the technology in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer applications.

What are the causes

In fact, more than 4 in 10 IT leaders globally surveyed (42%) believe their existing IT infrastructure is unprepared for the demands of AI technology despite its widespread adoption across industries. This is due to some relevant factors such as the increase in OPEX costs which represents the main problem (46%). This is followed by lack of internal knowledge (42%), slow implementation (37%) and negative impact on reputation (25%).

Digital infrastructure and AI technology

Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Technologist at Equinix

Technology leaders around the world are accelerating the integration of AI into their organizations and it is increasingly becoming an essential resource for enabling intelligent, autonomous systems that power a modern enterprise. Who fails to maximize use risks falling behind.

Benefits for all sectors

The survey confirmed that AI adoption is on the rise across all industries. 85% of the 2,900 IT decision makers surveyed worldwide want to reap the benefits of AI and are already using or planning for it in several key functions. Organizations are most likely to use, or plan to use AI, in IT operations (85%), followed by cybersecurity (81%) and customer experience (79%).

Performance, privacy and costs

Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Technologist at Equinix

Successful development of accurate AI models depends on secure, high-speed access to internal and external data sources, which can be distributed across multiple clouds and data brokers. For example, when companies are building their own private Generative AI solutions, they may want to process their sensitive data in a secure, private location with high-speed access to external data sources and AI models. Furthermore, we are entering an era where more and more data is being generated at the margins. As a result, AI computing must move to the edge for performance, privacy, and cost reasons. To meet the above requirements, technology leaders can implement solutions hybrids where AI model training and model inference can take place in different places. Ultimately, to build scalable AI solutions, companies need to assess whether their IT structures can handle the ingestion, sharing, storage and processing of massive and diverse data while keeping sustainability in mind.

Digital infrastructure and AI technology: companies are not ready

In addition to digital infrastructure upgrades, the survey also highlighted the need for training and collaboration. This is to allow IT teams to optimize the implementation of this infrastructure, with skills in AI and machine learning sought by 37% of those who are building their IT teams.

A deterrent is the lack of inside knowledge

Emmanuel Becker, Managing Director di Equinix Italia

Artificial intelligence is fast becoming the force driving of modern technologies in various industrial sectors. But this is only true as long as large amounts of data are available, which is consequently leading to a growing demand for data centers to store and process this information. Demand for the implementation of AI in various business functions is high, with Italy being particularly keen on using AI in IT operations, cited by 84% of respondents in the country. However, the lack of internal knowledge to achieve the goal is also high, together with other barriers, so much so that in Italy 48% of respondents are not very satisfied with the ability of their team to implement AI. This follows a general sentiment with 49% of IT leaders in EMEA doubting their infrastructure’s ability to meet AI needs, compared to leaders in Asia-Pacific (44%) and the Americas (32%). 44% of EMEA IT leaders also cited a lack of inside knowledge as their top deterrent. We will soon be facing a new IT landscape where innovation needs will have to combine with data sovereignty and sustainability requirements, calling IT leaders to find new strategies and virtual solutions.