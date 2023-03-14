The rumors about Apple’s proprietary 5G modem continue: while some leakers claim that it is arriving in 2024 and others believe that it has been definitively cancelled, it emerges today that the modem really exists and that the Apple suppliers would be competing to grab the orders of the bitten apple chip klm.

The news comes from DigiTimes, which explains that the Apple’s 5G modem will be made by TSMCbut that the assembly phases (o packaging) of the latter would currently be disputed between two other major Apple suppliers based in Taiwan, namely ASE Technology and Amkor Technology. The competition between the two companies demonstrates how the chip is strategic for the future of hi-tech, also considering the huge production volumes of iPhones of the next generations.

Il report therefore confirms that the Cupertino’s 5G modem really existsnet of the rumors according to which the component would have been canceled by Apple at the end of 2022, when the company, hit by the crisis in the hi-tech sector, would have decided to postpone the transition to proprietary modems to a date to be defined, continuing instead to collaborate with Qualcomm.

Speaking of Qualcomm, both ASE and Amkor Technology have closely cooperated with Snapdragon modems of recent years, which not only confirms theexpertise in the sector, but it also seems to tell us that there may be much fewer differences between Qualcomm’s 5G architecture and that of Apple than expected.

As far as we know at the moment, the primo smartphone con modem 5G Apple it will be the iPhone SE 4 of 2024, the launch of which should be scheduled in exactly one year, in March 2024. From then on, the chip should also make its way among the flagship smartphones of Cupertino, or on the 16 series of iPhones .