Everyone is talking about ChatGPT, even those who are not normally interested in technology. THE chatbot who exploit theartificial intelligence (AI) to respond naturally to users are at the center of the conversation – it is no surprise that several companies are launching bots to compete in this much-discussed market. We thought we’d gather here the companies that are working on the new chatbots, from big names like Microsoft e Google to the most successful startups. To give you an idea of ​​the market that is springing up aroundi chatbot AI, with plenty of companies ready to offer alternative a ChatGPT.

Chatbot AI: Companies offering alternatives to ChatGPT

From universities to the giants of Silicon Valley, people have long been working on “large language models” (LLM), the algorithms behind some of the artificial intelligence we use most often. From voice assistants like that of Google or Alexa, most recently switching to ChatGPT – and all possible alternatives.

The goal is to make it easier to interact with technology, making conversation more human-like. Something that many companies believe in a lot. So much so that different manufacturers stand launching ChatGPT alternatives on the marketor at least they are in an active experimentation phase.

Microsoft believes in it from the beginning

The Redmond company has been believing in ChatGPT for some time – so much so that it has repeatedly invested several billion dollars in it OpenAI, the company that developed the chatbot. The company then began incorporating conversational AI into several products, including the search engine Bing (which we’ve been discussing a lot lately). And soon it should aAlso add it to Office softwarefrom Outlook emails to Word and Excel.

More than real alternatives to ChatGPT, it’s about exploiting the same engine behind the OpenAI chatbot to provide artificial intelligence services. Although in the first tests, Microsoft repeatedly had to limit the functionality of the browser, because the chatbot gave inappropriate answers – even threatened a programmer.

Microsoft seems far ahead in this area, but there is still a long way to go.

Alternatives to ChatGPT: Google and its Bard

After Microsoft announced its Bing, actually a day early, Google had to rush to announce its own alternative – Bard. According to the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai the company is using its LaMDA model, to power the conversational AI service. A product capable of “taking information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality answers“.

The company hasn’t yet launched chat sessions alternative to ChatGPT, because Bard seems to still be in the testing phase – so much so that there was a error also in the demo shown by Mountain View. But Google is running for cover, because it can’t afford to lose Google’s dominance in searches.

meta rush your galactica

Also Metathe company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsAppHe developed Galactica, a language model designed to assist scientists and researchers. Basically, it makes summaries of academic papers, gives solutions to mathematical problems, has the ability to annotate molecules, and more.

Meta claims to have trained the bot on “over 48 million documents, textbooks, reference material, compounds, proteins and other sources of scientific knowledge“. But the results they weren’t superlatives when when the company made it available in a public beta last November.

To this effort also adds BlenderBot 3which however seems a step behind ChatGPT – it seems that Zuckerberg’s company still has to work on AI alternatives.

ChatGP Alternatives: Former OpenAI Employees Launch Anthropic

Some ex-employees of OpenAI in 2021 launched Anthropica company that launched the competitor of ChatGPT called Claude. The company has already received several funds, including those from Google which invested 300 million dollars at the end of last year.

The approach used is that of the Constitutional AI, which uses 10 instructions or principles of natural language to rate automatic replies. This is to avoid some of the problems seen with other AI chatbots, especially since it refuses to follow controversial prompts. Even if the first tests report a few errors too many.

The alternatives to ChatpGPT from China: Alibaba and Baidu

A few weeks ago a spokesperson for Ali Baba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, announced that the company is internally developing alternatives to ChatGPT. Something he has been working on since 2017. This could be important because it could be subject to the stringent provisions of Chinese censorship. If the Beijing government were to ban ChatGPTAlibaba would have a market of one billion people with virtually no competition.

if not Baiduwhich appears to be ready to launch its own AI chatbot”Ernie Botaccording to Reuters. Baidu aims to integrate its solution, which it has been training since at least 2019, into its own search engine – the most used in China. But the company is also working on Ernie ViLGits alternative to DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion to generate images with artificial intelligence.

You.com e la sua YouChat

Fra le alternative a ChatGPT, YouChat seems to be quite advanced. The You.com company, created by two former Salesforce employees, bills itself as a “search engine you can control.” And recently introduced YouChat, in December 2022. Based on the CAL model created by the company itself, it can respond discoverively to your searches, even summarizing articles and generating code. Also, he can write creative content of various kinds.

Well integrated into the search engine, with intuitive icons and also a new image generator with AI, it seems way ahead of the competition. Even if, not coming from big companies, it is currently less known.

Altre alternative a ChatGPT

To these more ChatGPT-like alternatives, there are different versions of AI chatbots that are coming to the market. let’s talk about for example Snapchat My AI, an in-app version of smart chats that provides content of various types. It’s currently part of the Snapchat Plus paid plan, but it may soon be coming to everyone.

Character.AI allows you to create chatbots based on real or fictitious people, from Super Mario to Mark Zuckerberg. While the Chinese NetEase launch an AI for Youdao, its platform for online education. And then there is Replicawhich leverages GPT-3 to create immersive conversations.

In short, the alternatives are there and at the moment they are all evolving. And therefore all prone to errors. So the advice is to try them with full knowledge of the facts, knowing that the result will not always be the desired one. But the future remains uncertain: i AI chatbots will improve enough to be reliable tools in every situation? AND which companies will emerge winners in the market? Not even the best artificial intelligence currently has the answer.