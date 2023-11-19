Company apparently wants fired Sam Altman back

According to media reports, the recently fired boss Sam Altman could return to the chat GPT company Open AI. To this end, a radical step by the supervisory board is being considered.

Sam Altman co-founded Open AI. The board of directors surprisingly withdrew confidence in Altman on Friday.

Feb. / (dpa) Shortly after the surprising expulsion of the head of the chat GPT developer company Open AI, a turnaround is apparent. According to media reports, investors in the AI ​​company are putting pressure on bringing back Sam Altman, who was forced out. Strategy chief Jason Kwon wrote in an email to employees on Sunday night that they were “optimistic” that such a solution could come about, reported the industry service “The Information”.

According to a report in the Financial Times, investors are currently attempting a “counter-coup,” in the course of which the board of directors of Open AI is to be disempowered. According to company observers, it could happen as early as this weekend. As part of this new development, co-founder Greg Brockman could also return to Open AI. He resigned after news of Altman’s expulsion.

A group of investors around the technology giant Microsoft, leading venture capital firms and employees of Open AI are currently looking for possible solutions to the crisis facing the emerging AI company. Microsoft has a billion-dollar cooperation with Open AI to bring the start-up company’s applications into its own products.

Altman is considered a key figure in the development of Open AI. The board of directors surprisingly withdrew confidence in Altman on Friday. He was said to have been dishonest in his communications with the board. According to media reports, the background for the expulsion was a dispute over direction: part of the management team at Open AI was of the opinion that Altman wanted to bring the software with artificial intelligence onto the market too quickly and with an approach that was too commercial. They got the majority of the board of directors on their side. Technology chief Mira Murati took over the top position on an interim basis.

Chat GPT triggers boom

The chatbot Chat-GPT can formulate sentences at the linguistic level of a human. Its publication around a year ago sparked AI hype. Open AI has thus become a pioneer in the technology. Microsoft entered into a multi-billion dollar pact with the company to bring its technology into the company’s products. Other tech heavyweights such as Google, Amazon and the Facebook group Meta presented competing software.

The financial service Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Open AI backers such as Microsoft, Thrive Capital and Tiger Global pressured the board of directors to bring Altman back. One possibility is that the current board of directors resigns completely, it was said, citing informed people.

On Saturday evening US time, Altman wrote “I love the openai team so much” on the social media platform X. Within a very short time, hundreds of employees at the start-up company responded with likes or forwarded Altman’s post – including the new interim boss Mira Murati. According to media reports, investors expressed confidence that Altman and Brockman could return to Open AI in the very near future and that Murati could stay on board.

Other venture capitalists have already said they will support Altman in whatever he does next. The Financial Times named Open AI investor Vinod Khosla in this regard.

