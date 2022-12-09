Home Technology Company of Heroes 3 is coming to consoles in 2023
Just a few weeks ago, a rating revealed that Sega and Relic Entertainment were considering bringing Company of Heroes 3 to consoles at some point. The ratings didn’t do much beyond acknowledging that the game exists on platforms other than PC, but now, as part of The Game Awards, it’s been confirmed that the strategy game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles sometime in 2023 .

We say sometime, because all we know is that after the PC launch in February 2023, the console version will be released later.

As for how the game will be optimized for consoles, a press release notes that the game has been rebuilt from the ground up for the platform and will feature a newly designed controller scheme, UI revamp, and more, all aimed at making the game suitable for both mouseless and wireless consoles. Keyboard gaming style.

While we wait for exact PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series release dates, you can at least check out some console gameplay in the new trailer below.

