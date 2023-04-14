Home Technology Company of Heroes 3 launches on consoles in May
Technology

Company of Heroes 3 launches on consoles in May

by admin
Company of Heroes 3 launches on consoles in May

While console gamers may have been itching for a chance to dive into Company of Heroes 3, luckily, the wait between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series versions of the game and the PC title debuting in February won’t be too long, as Relic Entertainment has now revealed , the strategy game is coming to consoles next month.

Fans of the PS5 and Xbox series will be able to check out the game on May 30, which will feature a custom UI, full controller support, and a range of“special function”these functions are all designed to fit the policy title into the controller.

Of course, this will be supported by a host of new mechanics and features debuting on the PC version, such as Tactical Pause, which allows you to stop while planning ahead.

Relic and Sega also announced that pre-orders for the console version will begin on April 25, with physical copy pre-order dates likely to vary by region.

See also  After Soyuz MS-22 landed, the damaged Russian capsule returned to Earth without a crew

You may also like

Antitrust investigation for dominant position…

Lego Bricktales is coming to mobile later this...

BUNGIE strengthens restrictions on users of external auxiliary...

Object Storage, performance and scalability with Hitachi CP

Ubisoft+ available on Xbox Series X/S but what...

Leica officially launches the new M11 Monochrom camera

Restrap, an aid for those who have to...

If footballers play for the Earth

NASA’s discovery of a “keel-like” structure on Mars...

discounts and gifts on smartphones and wearables

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy