While console gamers may have been itching for a chance to dive into Company of Heroes 3, luckily, the wait between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series versions of the game and the PC title debuting in February won’t be too long, as Relic Entertainment has now revealed , the strategy game is coming to consoles next month.

Fans of the PS5 and Xbox series will be able to check out the game on May 30, which will feature a custom UI, full controller support, and a range of“special function”these functions are all designed to fit the policy title into the controller.

Of course, this will be supported by a host of new mechanics and features debuting on the PC version, such as Tactical Pause, which allows you to stop while planning ahead.

Relic and Sega also announced that pre-orders for the console version will begin on April 25, with physical copy pre-order dates likely to vary by region.