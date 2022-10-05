With the great help of the Company of Heroes development community, “Company of Heroes 3” has received five major improvements

The critically acclaimed real-time strategy series, Company of Heroes 3™, has been delayed until February 23, 2023. Company of Heroes 3 was originally scheduled to launch on November 17, but Relic Entertainment, Inc needed some extra time to improve, balance, and fine-tune the titles as a whole to ensure they meet player expectations and deliver the series’ most profound tactical experience.

Since the title’s first release in July 2021, Relic has invited players to sign up for CoH-Development, a community platform for receiving feedback on all areas of the title. Players have submitted many valuable comments through it, and many related modifications have been implemented in the game. Today we’ll be announcing some of the features and improvements.

• Relic has made significant improvements to its new dynamic campaign map, such as updating its new supply system, putting in more aggressive AI, and getting around the map faster with enhancements to seaports and airports.

• The studio has put more emphasis on gritty visual look and detail in combat with improved shader technology and fine-tuning. Additionally, Relic made major changes to the overall lighting approach for Company of Heroes 3.

• Relic and enhances real-time gameplay by changing camera positions and providing clearer mini-map information. It also improved the HUD (Heads Up Display) design and the overall theme of the UI (User Interface).

• Worked with players’ multiplayer demos during the early beta phase of November 2021, which helped the developers make significant improvements to battlegroups, skill trees, units, and calling abilities.

• Relic has reviewed and improved some of the voice-over lines to ensure they are realistic for specific characters and their in-game native accents.

Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager of Relic Entertainment, said: “Working with the CoH-Dev community over the past few years has been an invaluable experience, and we are very grateful for the contributions players have made to Company of Heroes 3 to date, and we hope to provide this The biggest and most immersive game the franchise has ever made, which means we need more time to fix bugs, balance and polish to ensure our players have a great experience when the game goes to market.”

