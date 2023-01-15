Home Technology Compared with the evolution of mobile phones in 20 years, he revealed that this function “has been muted for a whole year” to bring back everyone’s memories | Mobile Communication | Digital
With the advancement of the times, technology is changing with each passing day, and mobile phones are becoming more and more novel. Functions have become one of the considerations for changing mobile phones. The Facebook fan group “Kato Jun Taiwan Fan Group 2.0” posted a comparison chart of mobile phones around 20 years ago , Not only has the style and appearance changed a lot, but even the “ringtone” function has impressed many people who have come here.

As can be seen from the posted photos, the above picture is a super compact mobile phone 20 years agoMotorola“Little Dolphin” has a sleek appearance like a dolphin, and can also lift the cover. After the cover is opened, there are physical buttons. At that time, there was a whirlwind, and many people were swept away;iPhoneThe mobile phone, with its large screen and touch function, presents a strong contrast with the Dolphin machine.

In addition to the change in appearance, the evolution of mobile phone functions is also a major feature. In the photo, next to the picture of the little dolphin mobile phone, it is marked “In 2003, download the ringtone music score from the Internet”, and next to the iPhone is written “In 2023, the mobile phone has been kept silent for a whole Years”, which made many people who came here feel deeply.

Many netizens who have passed through that era shared their memories, “I used to be able to edit ringtones”, “I can’t download ringtone scores, I only found them in call magazines”, “The music on mobile phones used to be louder”, “You have to do it yourself Editing ringtones~~shaking~rui~mi~fa~search”, “little dolphins can’t download or make up their own ringtones, alas Feng’s self-selected ringtones are very troublesome, Android is super simple”, “in the past, different ringtones were set for different people; now A ringtone is an alarm clock with different time settings.”

There are also many people who lament that the phone has been quiet for a long time, “I don’t know how long no one has called from the phone”, “I’m sad to use it until now, only to hear the alarm clock ringing”, “My phone has been silent for ten years”, ” It turns out that it’s not just my phone that can mute it”, “Really, I haven’t turned on the ringtone at all since I bought 13”, “I haven’t turned on the ringtone for ten years”, “I even turned off the vibration”, “Not only my phone is muted, but I can hear I still feel disgusted when other people’s mobile phones make sounds”, “always mute, so long that I forget what my default ringtone is?”, “now when I hear the ringtone is a pop song on the road, I will look at it more”, “now the phone is only Scams or strange loans”.

