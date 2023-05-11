Compared with the weakness of SSD! Storage manufacturers: HDD will be completely discontinued within 5 years | XFastest News

The battle between solid-state drives (SSD) and mechanical hard drives (HDD) has never stopped.

A few days ago, Shawn Rosemarin, vice president of research and development of Pure Storage, a professional storage company, said that the last straw that crushes mechanical hard drives will be power consumption. Taking into account the declining unit price per TB of SSDs, he predicts that mechanical hard drives will be completely discontinued in 2028.



Although consumers are not concerned about the power consumption of hard drives, Rosemarin pointed out that in fact, 3% of the world‘s electricity is used in data centers, and 1/3 of the power consumption comes from storage systems. The majority are mechanical hard drives.

Rosemarin pointed out that as the unit price per TB of SSD continues to drop, the cost of switching to SSD is reduced, and at the same time, fewer hard drives can be used to achieve a larger (order of magnitude increase) storage scale, which helps reduce system power consumption by 80~ 90%. From this point of view, what is the value of mechanical hard drives?

In order to strengthen his point of view, Rosemarin also mentioned that mechanical hard disks have been available for 67 years, and HAMR (Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording) is just lingering, and the prospect of increasing unit density is far less than SSD.

Some people may question whether the price of electricity will not be lowered? Rosemarin believes that this will only be possible after a breakthrough in nuclear power technology. The current real problem is that some countries and regions have already adopted power restriction measures. They originally wanted to deploy data center projects in Ireland, but the other party directly said that there is no power distribution quota…

In addition, Rosemarin also said with a smile, friends, I haven’t mentioned the poor performance of HDD in terms of I/O transmission speed!

