Comparing AirPods Max and Beats Studio Pro: Which Wireless Headband Headphones Are Worth Buying?

Title: Comparison of Apple’s AirPods Max and Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headband Headphones

Subtitle: Which Over-Ear Headphones Should You Buy?

Introduction:

We made a comparison of two of the best wireless headband headphones on the market – Apple’s AirPods Max and Beats Studio Pro. With their impressive features, different functions, prices, and technical specifications, determining which one is worth buying can be challenging. In this article, we delve into a detailed comparison and help you make an informed decision.

Comprar Apple AirPods Max:

The AirPods Max, available in the Apple Store, have gained immense popularity due to their exceptional sound quality and advanced features. Priced at 629 euros, they come in a range of attractive colors such as space gray, green, pink, silver, and sky blue. While there aren’t many deals available on these over-ear headphones, MediaMarkt offers them at a slightly lower price of around 620 euros.

Comprar Beats Studio Pro:

The Beats Studio Pro, on the other hand, are yet to be available in Spain. With an expected price of around 400 euros on the Apple website, they offer a more affordable alternative. Though reservations cannot be made currently, users can activate notifications to be informed when they hit the market. The Beats Studio Pro will be available in shades of sand, navy blue, chocolate, and black.

Comparativa: AirPods Max vs. Beats Studio Pro:

The AirPods Max and the Beats Studio Pro have distinctive features and cater to different types of consumers. These wireless headphones differ not only in price but also in design, sound quality, and battery life. While both exhibit impeccable craftsmanship, the AirPods Max, with their larger earcups and superior construction of anodized aluminum and memory foam, take the lead in terms of design. Conversely, the Beats Studio Pro, made with plastic and faux leather, offer a more budget-friendly option.

Sound Quality:

Although the sound quality of both headphones is outstanding, the AirPods Max provide a greater sense of immersion and produce more resonant bass sounds. However, the Beats Studio Pro have an advantage in terms of compatibility with Lossless music, enabled by their USB-C cable.

Battery Life:

When it comes to battery life, the Beats Studio Pro outperforms the AirPods Max. With up to 24 hours of audio playback and 40 hours without noise cancellation, they offer a longer usage time. In comparison, the AirPods Max provide up to 20 hours of sound playback with active noise cancellation enabled.

Which wireless headphones are worth buying?

If budget is not a constraint, we highly recommend the Apple AirPods Max for their exceptional comfort, premium materials, and immersive sound experience. These headphones come equipped with advanced features such as active noise cancellation, beamforming, adaptive equalization, and ambient sound mode. However, the Beats Studio Pro have their own advantages, including compatibility with Lossless music and a longer battery life. Ultimately, the choice depends on individual preferences and requirements.

Conclusion:

Choosing between Apple’s AirPods Max and Beats Studio Pro can be challenging. Both headphones offer unique features and cater to different needs. Whether you prioritize superior design, sound quality, or battery life, weighing the pros and cons of each option is essential. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and budget considerations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

