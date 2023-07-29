Comparing the Apple Watch Series 8 and Galaxy Watch6: Which Smartwatch is Worth Buying?

Samsung has recently introduced its new models Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic. These smartwatches were unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 event, which also featured the launch of other products such as the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. With the release of the Galaxy Watch6 series, Samsung aims to compete with the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8, which was introduced in late 2022, is available in the Apple Store starting at 502 euros. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are priced at 319 euros in the official Samsung store, making them around 100 euros cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 8. But which smartwatch is worth buying? Let’s compare their features.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Watch6 comes in dimensions of 40 mm and 44 mm, while the Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in versions of 43 mm and 47 mm. Both models sport an elegant circular design with a new click mechanism on their straps. The Galaxy Watch6 is made with aluminum, while the Galaxy Watch6 Classic has a stainless steel case. They are available in graphite, gold, silver, and black finishes.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 features a rectangular design with rounded corners and is available in sizes of 41 mm and 45 mm. It comes in aluminum and stainless steel finishes, with a wide selection of strap options including silicone, nylon, leather, and stainless steel. The color options include midnight, star white, silver, and (Product)RED.

In terms of screen technology, the Galaxy Watch6 models are equipped with Super AMOLED screens measuring 1.3 inches (40 mm and 43 mm) and 1.5 inches (44 mm and 47 mm) with resolutions of 432 x 432 pixels and 480 x 480 pixels, respectively. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 features a Retina OLED display with a diagonal of 1.7 inches (41 mm) and 1.9 inches (45 mm) and resolutions of 352 x 430 pixels and 396 x 484 pixels, respectively.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are powered by the Exynos W930 Dual-Core processor, while the Apple Watch Series 8 features the Apple S8 chip. Both smartwatches come with various sensors such as an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and heart rate sensor. The Galaxy Watch6 also includes additional sensors like a temperature sensor and an electrocardiogram sensor.

In terms of memory and storage, the Galaxy Watch6 models have 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, while the Apple Watch Series 8 has 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

To summarize the technical specifications, here is a comparison table:

Apple Watch Series 8:

– Dimensions: 41 mm and 45 mm

– Display: OLED LTPO

– Screen size: 1.69″ (41 mm) and 1.9″ (45 mm)

– Resolution: 352 x 430 pixels (41 mm) and 396 x 484 pixels (45 mm)

– Processor: S8 chip with dual processor 64-bit core

– Operating system: watchOS 9

– RAM: 1 GB

– Storage: 32 GB

– Connectivity: W3 chip, U1 chip, LTE, UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

– Battery: 308 mAh

– Colors: Midnight, Star white, Silver, Graphite, Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED

– Price: starting at 499 euros

Samsung Galaxy Watch6:

– Dimensions: 40 mm (40.4 x 9.0 mm), 43 mm (42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm), 44 mm (42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm), and 47 mm (46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm)

– Display: Super AMOLED

– Screen size: 1.3″ (40 mm and 43 mm) and 1.5″ (44 mm and 47 mm)

– Resolution: 432 x 432 pixels (40 mm and 43 mm) and 480 x 480 pixels (44 mm and 47 mm)

– Processor: Exynos W930, 1.4GHz Dual-core

– Operating system: Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch

– RAM: 2 GB

– Storage: 16 GB

– Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

– Battery: 300 mAh and 425 mAh

– Colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Black

– Price: starting at 319 euros

Ultimately, the choice between the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series will depend on the individual’s needs, preferences, and budget. The Galaxy Watch6 offers a more affordable option, while the Apple Watch Series 8 boasts excellent integration with Apple devices. Both smartwatches provide similar health functions and have their own unique design features. The Galaxy Watch6 can be purchased for around 300-400 euros, while the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at around 500 euros.

In conclusion, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series are two compelling options in the smartwatch market, and consumers should consider their personal preferences before making a purchase decision.

Disclaimer: This article provides objective and independent information on products and services that may be of interest to readers. When readers make a purchase through the specific links provided in this article, the website may receive a commission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

