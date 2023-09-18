Comparing the Changes: iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus

provides significant improvements and changes compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Plus. While the design remains largely unchanged, the introduction of the Dynamic Island stands out as a major change, eliminating the notch and enhancing functionality. The iPhone 15 Plus also features a matte glass finish, thinner bezels, rounded sides, and a new range of colors, including pink, yellow, blue, green, and black.

One of the biggest differences between the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 15 Plus is in the camera department. The iPhone 15 Plus boasts a 48-megapixel main camera, a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel camera in the iPhone 14 Plus. This higher resolution allows for super high resolution photos and 2x optical zoom at 12-megapixel resolution. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Plus offers next-generation portraits with depth and focus control.

In terms of the display, both the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Super Retina XDR technology. However, the iPhone 15 Plus has a slightly higher resolution and pixel density compared to the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus also delivers better brightness capabilities, with peak brightness reaching up to 2,000 nits outdoors.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Plus comes equipped with the A16 Bionic chip, which offers significant improvements in performance compared to the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Plus. The A16 Bionic chip delivers higher multi-core performance, improving the overall power of the device.

Battery life remains the same between the two models, with up to 20 hours of video playback, 16 hours of video streaming, and 80 hours of audio playback. However, the introduction of the USB-C port in the iPhone 15 Plus allows for faster charging and data transfer speeds.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 Plus is actually slightly cheaper than the iPhone 14 Plus, starting at €1,109 compared to €1,159. This lower price point makes the iPhone 15 Plus an attractive option for those considering an upgrade.

Overall, the iPhone 15 Plus offers significant improvements and new features compared to the iPhone 14 Plus. With its enhanced camera, improved display, faster processor, and lower price, it is certainly worth considering an upgrade from the iPhone 14 Plus to the iPhone 15 Plus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

