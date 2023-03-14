The differences between Camtasia and Snagit

At TechSmith, we have been involved with screen recording programs for many years and have developed Camtasia and Snagit, two tools that are tailored to users’ needs, are easy to use and affordable.

You can already create simple screenshots using key combinations. However, if you want to edit a screenshot or record a screen video (screencast), then you need special screen recording software. In this article, we’ll compare the features, benefits, and uses of the screen capture programs Snagit and Camtasia: Camtasia, a screencast recorder and video editor, and Snagit, a screenshot program that also allows for basic video capture. Learn how the tools differ and find the right screen capture program for your needs.

Screen capture program for screenshots or screencasts?

Before you choose Snagit or Camtasia, you need to consider what kind of screen captures you want to capture and how you want to prepare and share them.

Screenshots capture the current screen surface or selected parts of it photographically. They are snapshots.

Screencasts are video recordings of processes that take place on the screen.

show screenshots, wo there is something.

describe screencasts, How you do something.

If you’re primarily looking for a screenshot program with editing capabilities, then Snagit is the clear choice. Unlike Camtasia, Snagit allows you to take screenshots and annotate them with text, highlights, and tags. With Snagit you can also record simple screen videos (screencasts) that are suitable for documentation or can transmit a work status.

Snagit is particularly useful for:

Camtasia, on the other hand, is a powerful screencast recorder with built-in video editing software. With Camtasia, you can record large and long events on your screen, stitch multiple videos together, add sound and subtitles, and give your videos a professional touch.

This makes Camtasia ideal for:

For processed screenshots and simple screencasts: Snagit

If you want to take screenshots and edit them, the decision is easy: only Snagit gives you the necessary functions. With the screenshot program, you can not only display the current state of your screen – a section, a single window or the entire screen – but also capture content beyond the edge of the screen. With the function Scrolling Screenshot For example, the content of a web page can be recorded beyond the current screen area, as in this screenshot of a long page:

The function is similarly practical Panorama. This means you can not only scroll down during the recording, but also to the left or right and thus display relevant sections of an online map or an extensive Excel spreadsheet, for example, as in this example:

Another advantage of a special screenshot program like Snagit is the ability to clarify important image elements with numbering, arrows, frames or callouts. Snagit offers numerous options to make your images even more meaningful. Whether you want to customize a screenshot, edit an imported photo, or create an entirely new image, Snagit can do it.

With the function capture text you can extract text from your images in Snagit. This is useful when you want to capture and reuse non-selectable text in windows or images. In addition, you can blur content to protect private data and create simplified SUI graphics.

Snagit features for the Screen video recording suit those users who want to create an informal video without much preparation. With the intuitive screen capture software, you can take simple screen and webcam recordings without any previous knowledge and then crop them in the integrated editor. Snagit also lets you combine multiple screenshots into one video and delete any portion of the video capture, not just trim the beginning and end. Simultaneous screen video and web cam captures are stitched together by Snagit as a “picture in picture.” Handy Plus: With Snagit you can convert short video clips into animated GIFs and capture still images from your videos.

The current Snagit 2023 even allows to draw on your screenwhile recording a screencast. Easily highlight important information on screen with arrows, squares and numbered bullet points in customizable colors:

Try Snagit for screenshots and screen videos Snagit makes creating visual content incredibly easy. And that without professional knowledge or video experience! Download Free Trial

If you’re looking for an affordable, beginner-friendly tool to quickly and easily take and enrich screenshots or make simple screen videos, Snagit is a great choice. However, if you would like to edit your screen recordings and video captures professionally, e.g. For example, if you want to add cursor effects or callouts, you might want to consider an alternative like Camtasia.

For professional videos and screencasts: Camtasia

Videos are the means of communication of the future, but anyone who has video content produced by an external provider quickly spends several thousand euros on it. With Camtasia, you can create your own professional-quality video content without much prior knowledge. In addition, in-house production saves time and offers more flexibility in terms of further use or adaptation of video content.

Use Camtasia to choose exactly what you want to capture—be it the entire screen, a portion of the screen, a window, or a specific application. Record your webcam and screen at the same time with Camtasia and switch back and forth between both video recordings. In addition to the screen recorder, Camtasia includes a professional video editor for subsequent video editing and offers a variety of recording and editing functions with which you can give your videos a professional touch. These include:

Effects and Transitions: Integrate ready-made animations into your videos and combine scenes for a smoother overall picture.

Integrate ready-made animations into your videos and combine scenes for a smoother overall picture. Music and sound: Accompany your video with audio clips from our huge collection of royalty-free music and sound effects.

Accompany your video with audio clips from our huge collection of royalty-free music and sound effects. Titles, Annotations and Callouts: Draw your viewers’ attention to specific image elements.

Draw your viewers’ attention to specific image elements. Zoom, pan and animate: Use animations to highlight details and make videos more interesting.

Use animations to highlight details and make videos more interesting. Quiz function: Find out who your audience is and actively engage your viewers.

Find out who your audience is and actively engage your viewers. Subtitle: Important for accessibility and for silent playback on the go.

The new Camtasia 2022 also offers several new cursor features that allow you to edit and tweak the look and movement of the cursor afterwards: Clicked? Modify the cursor path after recording, add new cursor paths, or convert your cursor to a vector cursor that you can zoom in on without losing quality. The users of your learning videos or tutorials will thank you.

These features and more make Camtasia the perfect software solution for creating screen captures and engaging instructional and learning videos. Due to the more complex production process, Camtasia videos generally have a longer lifespan than videos recorded with Snagit. The latter are often made for internal purposes and a limited target audience, while Camtasia screencasts meet even the highest demands for educational and marketing materials.

The larger scope of services is also accompanied by a more intensive induction phase. However, compared to similarly powerful video editing programs, Camtasia is relatively easy to learn. There is a large selection of excellent guides that make it easier for you to create your videos: A dedicated website offers tutorials and many helpful video guides for using Camtasia. Regular webinars on Camtasia basics or specific video topics help you get started and expand your skills. And if you do have a question, TechSmith offers chat and email support for both Snagit and Camtasia.

See also The live: Elon Musk concludes the acquisition of Twitter The best screen recorder for engaging educational videos With Camtasia, you can easily and quickly create amazing videos that will delight your viewers. Get your trial now. Download Free Trial

Is the purchase price a deciding factor?

When looking for the best screenshot tool or the best screen recording program, costs often also play a role. Snagit is clearly the cheaper choice here. While Camtasia is a major purchase, special pricing applies to educational, nonprofit, and government organizations. Discounts for purchasing multiple licenses are also available.

If your budget only fits one tool and you don’t need to produce professional-quality videos, Snagit is the more useful screen recording software in many ways. With the ability to create screenshots and the most important video functions, the screen recorder is a worthwhile purchase in both the corporate and private sectors.

If you can do without screenshots and instead want to shoot videos that really impress, the investment in Camtasia will quickly pay for itself. In many cases, the higher purchase price has already paid off after a successful marketing video.

Camtasia or Snagit? The advantages at a glance

The table summarizes the advantages of the individual screen recording programs for you.

Ultimately, the choice of screen recording program comes down to what your goals are. Both Snagit and Camtasia are useful tools that complement each other and ideally include both in your repertoire. The programs run on Windows and Mac and make it easy to share your media via hosting services such as Screencast.com, Google Drive and YouTube.