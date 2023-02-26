YouTube channel Techtesters compared two graphics cards under $250 in a recent video: Intel Arc A750 and AMD’s RX 6600 non-XT.These two graphics cards are certainly not flagship graphics cards, but they are good choices for most gamers.

Intel recently lowered the price of the Arc A750 to $249, and the specs are as follows: The Arc A750 uses Intel’s best Alchemist ACM-G10 GPU, but reduces the 32 available Xe cores to 28.

Both cards in this comparison offer a similar number of GPU cores (the Radeon has 28 Compute Units), but the Arc has more FP32 cores (3584 vs. 1792).

Additionally, both GPUs have the same 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM capacity, but the Arc has a higher VRAM bus width, twice that of the Radeon.

Judging from the overall running score results, the Intel A750 has a higher running score, which seems to be a good choice.

However, the A750 has one major downside: a TBP of 225W, much higher than the RX 6600’s 132W.

Techtesters compared the two graphics cards at 1080P and 1440P resolutions, and the game settings were High or Ultra.

At 1080p, the A750 Limited was an average of 3% slower than Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 6600 (not overclocked), but the Arc showed the advantage of higher memory bandwidth at 1440p, with an average 9% lead. In the gaming test, the Intel A750 draws 167W to the RX 6600’s 121W. However, there is still a problem with the Arc. The idle power consumption is as high as 35W, which is almost 9 times that of the Radeon.