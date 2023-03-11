How big is the competition when a market is dominated by two players? The Austrian competition authority is now asking this question in relation to online delivery services. In particular, there are two companies that dominate in Vienna: Mjam, a subsidiary of the German listed Delivery Hero (market cap approx. EUR 10 billion), and Lieferando, a subsidiary of the Dutch Just Eat Takeaway.com (Market cap: approx. EUR 4.4 billion). And there are now possible competition law problems.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, online ordering platforms for food and drinks with delivery service have become increasingly important for consumers, but also for catering establishments as a sales platform. Since UberEats exited the market, mjam GmbH (Mjam) and Lieferando.at (lieferando) have been the only two major providers in Vienna. They offer digital marketplaces in which several user groups (so-called platform sites) are linked. In this case, it is in particular restaurants and end customers,” says the Federal Competition Authority (BWB).

Delivery Hero: Mjam-Mutter tests plastic-free takeaway packaging in Austria

Do you prefer to advertise your own products and hinder competitors?

There could be “competitive issues related to high market concentration in online ordering platforms for food delivery”, especially when it comes to:

exclusivity bonds

most-favoured-nation clauses

Self-preference of native products

Intransparent or discriminatory ranking

Entry barriers for potential market participants

Switching costs for restaurants and end customers

Other restrictions in entrepreneurial freedom of design

Apparently, the BWB became active due to developments in the industry. One now wants to identify “possible structural factors that could indicate a distortion of competition”. For the time being, it is just a market survey intended to assess whether there are any “obstacles to a functioning competition”. However, it is also promised: “Should concrete suspicions of anti-competitive behavior arise, it is possible to proceed with other investigative tools or initiate legal proceedings.” The public is also asked to report information about competition problems via the whistleblower platform the BWB or simply by e-mail.