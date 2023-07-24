Competitor makes attractive offer to VanMoof buyers

VanMoof has apparently gambled. The popular e-bike manufacturer has started insolvency proceedings in the Netherlands, and the online shop and stores have been closed. For customers who already own a VanMoof e-bike, the hang-up is in full swing. But a competitor is now making VanMoof drivers a savvy offer.

Offer to VanMoof customers: Competitor offers discount for scandal e-bikes

Things quickly went downhill with VanMoof: If there was previously only a need for further financing, this was quickly followed by a payment freeze and now bankruptcy. If you have an e-bike from the Dutch brand, you can still ride it. But many functions that make up a VanMoof are on the brink, if the company had to shut down the servers.

The worries are likely to take the fun out of many customers with their e-bike – apparently thinks the competitor Blurby. The Hungarian brand is far less well known than the big e-bike start-ups VanMoof or Cowboy. But now the manufacturer is using one attractive offer aware of oneself: VanMoof owners can trade their e-bike to Blurby for a huge discount.

If you want to get rid of a VanMoof S2 or S3, you can expect a discount of at least 500 euros when buying a new Hungarian e-bike. a newer one S5 even comes in payment at Blurby to a whopping 1,000 euros discount.

VanMoof e-bikes would have to “to be complete and contain all original parts”, to qualify for a trade-in, Blurby writes on its website. So if you’ve tinkered with your e-bike – even if it’s just to change the pedals – you should put all the original parts back on to secure the discount.

However, the VanMoof e-bikes do not have to be functional. As long as it’s complete, your broken VanMoof could give you a discount of many hundreds of euros. Blurby provides more information on its website.

Blurby e-bikes: what kind of bikes are they actually?

But if you want to trade in your VanMoof for a Blurby model, you should be aware that both brands very different are. While VanMoof customers could get a stylish and connected e-bike, the Blurby wheels more traditional designed. The permanently installed battery makes them hardly recognizable as e-bikes from the outside – but charging them is a bit more complex if you don’t have your own garage, for example.

The biggest shortcoming with Blurby, however, is the same as with VanMoof: custom-made components and a Electronics repairs are carried out only by the manufacturer carried out. So if there are any problems with Blurby in the future, you might find yourself in the same situation again.

